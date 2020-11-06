Defense Ground Support Equipment Market – Demand Outlook and Business Scenario by 2026

The Defense Ground Support Equipment Market is also earmarked to gain a significant boost from ongoing technological innovations happening in the combat aircraft industry, particularly due to the industry’s growing focus on long-term collaborations and contracts with government authorities.

Meanwhile, growing technological advancements and upgradation initiatives for the existing fleet are further proliferating the market outlook.

Such activities are likely to complement the growth of defense ground support equipment industry in the coming years. On that note, Global Market Insights, Inc., estimates that the defense ground support equipment market could surpass USD 0.6 billion by 2026.

Growing need for compact and multipurpose ground support equipment that help lower operational costs is likely to be the major factor augmenting global defense ground support equipment market growth. In addition, growing need for combat-ready aircraft, mounting defense expenditure, and increasing procurement of defense aircrafts is earmarked to majorly complement the industry size over the coming years.

In order to obtain the most advanced piece of defense equipment, countries regularly implement several initiatives including expanding their defense budgets and participating in defense aircraft procurement activities.

Below are few prominent determinants that are expected to help the defense ground support equipment market bring in the projected growth.

Fighter jets segment to gain major traction

Fighter jets segment is set to witness massive growth over the coming years. Innovation in the technological landscape has allowed aircraft manufacturers to build combat-ready fighter jets that do not require heavy ground support, further lowering the time required for these types of ground support.

Citing an instance, earlier in 2001, Dassault Systems had introduced Rafale, a fighter jet that could be modified anytime, thereby increasing its indigenous operational abilities. The latest upgrade involves Optronics that is cooled by a closed-loop nitrogen circuit, built-in auxiliary power unit (APU), and OBOGS (on-board oxygen generation system), which further removes the need for dedicated nitrogen supply, ground power unit and ground support instruments for liquid oxygen re-filling.

Increasing demand across APAC and Europe

There is a growing demand to tackle surging carbon emission across the globe. Owing to this global issue, governments of various countries are imposing new stringent regulations to curb carbon emission and its growth. Europe defense ground support equipment market is also poised to witness growth owing to surging sales of electric ground support equipment that cut down upon one source of carbon emissions.

Likewise, the Asia Pacific defense ground support equipment market is slated to observe massive growth through the forecast timespan owing to mounting aircraft orders across the countries in the region. South Korea, China and India are projected to lead the defense ground support equipment market share of the APAC.

Growing prominence of long-term collaborations and contracts with government authorities

A massive sector of the aircraft industry is actively investing in research activities like the development of next-gen equipment, which in turn, would benefit their latest models. For instance, when compared to the traditional combat aircrafts, the latest fifth-generation Lockheed martin F-35A requires a more sophisticated set of support equipment.

For the record, every Lockheed Martin F-35A system is available with the associated support equipment that helps it enhance its efficiency and flight time.

Prominent players in the industry are exploring several expansion strategies such as long-term contracts and collaborations with regulatory authorities to create high-quality support equipment. Presently, Enersys, Cavotec SA, Tronair, Guinault, JBT Corporation, ITW GSE and Rheinmetall AG possess a major market share of global defense ground support equipment industry.