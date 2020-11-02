Defense minister assumes costs with Covid-19 pandemic “over 30 million euros” – policy

The defense minister assumed on Monday that the Covid-19 pandemic would mean higher spending “over 30 million euros” at his parliamentary hearing on the state budget for 2021 (OE2021).

The question was asked by Socialist MP Ana Miguel dos Santos, who also asked Gomes Cravinho whether other missions had been compromised because of the events since the beginning of the year.

“Over 30 million accepted and unexpected commitments to the pandemic and two months left to the end of the year, but we have a balance that gives us confidence for 2021,” the government official said.