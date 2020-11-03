Demand changes the view of Metal Finishing Chemicals Market

A latest report published by Research Dive reveals that the global metal finishing chemicals market is projected to surpass $14650 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% from 2020 to 2027.

This report caters comprehensive information on the current position and future growth of the market. The report is a trustworthy research study, providing meticulous market insights for new entrants, market players, investors, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

The major factor driving the growth of the global metal finishing chemicals sector are rising utilization of the metal finishing chemicals in the automotive and electrical & electronics sector for cleaning and etching of surfaces and finishing of printed circuit boards with electronic devices. Furthermore, these chemicals are utilized in the automotive sector for increasing the corrosion resistance, chemical resistance, hardness of metals, wear resistance, electrical resistance, and torque tolerance. However, execution of stringent government rules regarding the usage of the metal finishing chemicals is expected to deter the growth of the global market.

The report segments the global metal finishing chemicals market into type, application, end use, and region.

Inorganic Metal Finishing Segment to Observe Extensive Growth during the Forecast Period

Among type segment, the inorganic metal finishing sub-segment is projected to observe accelerated growth during forecast period. This is mainly due to sustainability, functionality, quality, environment friendly, and easy to apply characteristics of inorganic type of metal finishing chemicals.

Automobile Segment to Seize a Dominating Market Share in the Forecast Period

Among end use segment, the automobile sub-segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. This growth is mostly owing to the growing usage of metal finishing chemicals in the vehicle parts for protection of metal parts as well as for enhancing their appearance.

European Region to Observe Momentous Growth

The report analyzes the global metal finishing chemicals market across numerous regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the European region is projected to experience augmented growth mainly owing to the growing presence of large automobile manufacturing companies that use metal finishing chemicals for painting and cleaning purposes.

Top Players in the Market:

The key players profiled in the report are Grauer & Weil India Ltd., Advanced Chemical Company, Servi Sure Corp., L.S Industries, Chemetall GmbH, McGean-Rohco, Inc., Plating Equipment ltd., Metal finishing technologies LLC, Coventya International, Houghton International Inc., and others. The report delivers numerous business approaches and strategies such as latest tactical moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, and SWOT analysis of the leading players functioning in the global market.

