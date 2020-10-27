Dental Biomaterials Market Soaring at 7.4% CAGR and Surpass USD 6.2 billion Revenue by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware, Global Dental Biomaterials Market (2020-2027) Industry Research Report focuses on the Dental Biomaterials Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. Dental Biomaterials Market provides a brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, classifications, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis.

Global Dental Biomaterials Market is valued approximately USD 6.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing adoption of CAD/CAM systems and technological developments are some major trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of Dental Biomaterials globally.

Key players in this research report:

Straumann Holding AG

Geistlich Pharma AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

3M Company

Royal DSM

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Henry Schein Inc.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Dental Biomaterials market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Dental Biomaterials markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Dental Biomaterials Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Metallic Biomaterials

Ceramic Biomaterials

Polymeric Biomaterials

Metal-Ceramic Biomaterials

Natural Biomaterials

By Application:

Implantology

Prosthodontics

Orthodontics

Other Applications

By End-user:

Dental Product Manufacturers

Dental Laboratories

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Academies and Research Institutes

