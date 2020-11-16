Dental Chair Market 2020 growth factors, latest trend and regional analysis of leading players by 2026

Dental Chair Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Global dental chair market size is projected to witness a lucrative rate of growth over the forthcoming time period. Increasing technological developments such as advanced imaging solutions, ergonomic designs, and advanced workflow solutions are actively augmenting product demand, helping out dental chair market in chalking out the slated growth trend.

Additionally, improvements in infrastructure of dental setups along with growing demand for comfortable chairs are further anticipated to fuel industry expansion.

Meanwhile, rising number of dental disorders like malocclusions, periodontal disorders and cavities will increase the demand for dental procedures, thereby having a positive impact on the global dental chair market.

Periodontal disease and dental caries are the most common dental disorders that are caused by following an unhealthy diet as well as incorrect brushing habits. The demand for dentists is also likely to increase along with increasing population of dental patients.

As per a research report by GMI, global dental chair market is estimated to surpass $2.3 billion by 2026.

The dental chair market product segment is divided into mobile independent, ceiling mounted and dental chair mounted units. Among these, the mobile independent segment registered a market value of $144 million in 2019 and is further expected to show significant growth opportunities over the forecast time period. This segment features portable designs that incorporate wheels and folding mechanisms.

These chairs are mostly used in mobile dental clinics in order to serve patients in remote locations. Increasing number of patients who were underserved in remote regions across the globe will strengthen product demand for these mobile independent chairs.

Moreover, these chairs also help eliminate the commute barrier so that they could serve these patients. Hence, these factors will further accelerate the product demand in the forthcoming years.

With respect to the technology segment, dental chairs are segmented into non-powered and powered. Powered dental chairs accounted for a market share of 70% in 2019 and is likely to show flourishing growth over the projected time frame.

These chairs lift technology uses electric power and motors for operation. The electric motors enable accurate height and recline control of chair, are comfortable and also easy to use.

By operation, dental chairs are bifurcated into hydraulic, electric, electromechanical, mechanical, electropneumatic, pneumatic and manual. Among these, the pneumatic dental chair segment accounted for a market value of $191 million in 2019 and will likely show significant growth in coming years.

pneumatic dental chair benefits include reduced risk of fire owing to the elimination of hydraulic fluids and motors and a lower risk of wear and tear due to absence of moving parts. The above factors will further boost the dental chair market.

By application, the market draws growth from surgery, examination and orthodontic dental chairs. The surgery dental chair segment accounted for 16.5 % market share in 2019 and is likely to showcase significant growth over the forecast years.

A growing influence of dental aesthetics and an increasing number of patients choosing dental surgery in Europe would likely bring forth an increase in the number of dental surgeries across the world, which would further impel industry expansion.

On the geographical front, APAC dental chair market is anticipated to expand at an immense pact. This growth is primarily projected to come from India, which is set to witness an impressive CAGR of 12.3% over the projected timeframe.

Growth of the market in India can be attributed to increasing awareness of dental health along with rising number of dental patients in the region. These factors combined with growing demand for dentists will further boost the regional growth.

All in all, the above-mentioned determinants are likely to offer a diverse array of growth opportunities for global dental chair market players. The competitive landscape of global dental chair market includes companies like Takara Belmont, KaVo Kerr, J. Morita Corp., Alliage S/A, Dentsply Sirona, Vic Dental and A-dec Inc. among others.

