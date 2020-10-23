Dental Chair Market Growth Dynamics To 2026: Key Technologies And Trends

Global dental chair market size is projected to witness a lucrative rate of growth over the forthcoming time period. Increasing technological developments such as advanced imaging solutions, ergonomic designs, and advanced workflow solutions are actively augmenting product demand, helping out dental chair industry in chalking out the slated growth trend.

India dental chair market size is estimated to witness a robust CAGR of more than 12.3% through 2026. The regional demand for dental devices and equipment can be linked with growing number of dental patients and rising awareness regarding dental health. With increased disposable household income levels, more and more people are opting for regular checkups and treatment at dental care facilities.

The dental chair market product segment is divided into mobile independent, ceiling mounted and dental chair mounted units. Among these, the mobile independent segment registered a market value of $144 million in 2019 and is further expected to show significant growth opportunities over the forecast time period. This segment features portable designs that incorporate wheels and folding mechanisms.

Dental chairs can be bifurcated into surgery, examination, and orthodontic chairs on the basis of application. Surgery application accounted for more than 16.5% revenue share of dental chair market during 2019 and will continue to experience a healthy growth, with growing influence of dental aesthetics and rising number of patients requiring dental surgeries.

By operation, dental chairs are bifurcated into hydraulic, electric, electromechanical, mechanical, electropneumatic, pneumatic and manual. Among these, the pneumatic dental chair segment accounted for a market value of $191 million in 2019 and will likely show significant growth in coming years.

By configuration, the demand for non-portable dental chairs is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.5% through 2026. Non-portable dental chairs can be classified as general, exodontic, and pediatric. These chairs are widely used in the dentist’s office and are the cornerstone to any dental care establishment.

All in all, the above-mentioned determinants are likely to offer a diverse array of growth opportunities for global dental chair industry players. The competitive landscape of global dental chair industry includes companies like Takara Belmont, KaVo Kerr, J. Morita Corp., Alliage S/A, Dentsply Sirona, Vic Dental and A-dec Inc. among others.

