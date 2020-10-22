Dental Equipment & Consumables Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2026

U.S. dental equipment & consumables market is slated to grow at 4% through 2026. North America is home to some of the world’s biggest dental equipment makers. The regional growth is also supported by growing consumer attraction towards cosmetic dental procedures and increased spending on oral care and hygiene. Dental syringes, dental prosthetics, dental anesthetics, and endodontics, among others are the different types of dental consumables.

Dental equipment and consumables have become an important part of the healthcare sector. Busier lifestyles, shifting trends towards the consumption of junk foods and ready meals, and improper oral care and hygiene have led to growing number of oral health problems and dental disorder. These trends have been observed in both developed as well as developing regions. Growing consumer attraction towards cosmetic dentistry has been another major trend that has gained momentum over the past few years.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2234

With the emergence of a slew of state-of-the-art technologies to give patients the best care possible, dental equipment & consumables market revenue may rise manifold in the ensuing period. Novel technologies are foraying into the dental equipment portfolio, leading to a reduced risk of periodontal disease and fewer cavities.

Dental equipment include dental lasers, laboratory machines, dental radiology equipment, hygiene maintenance, and systems and parts. The segment is anticipated to experience notable growth in the upcoming years. Dental equipment & consumables market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others on the basis of end-users. Hospitals segment held more than 22% revenue share during 2019.

Industry trend for minimally invasive procedures and rising footfall of aesthetics in dental treatments are testimonies of the fact that dental consumables will witness an upswing in the next four years.

Most regions around the world are investing heavily in improving their healthcare infrastructure. With increasing number of dental emergencies, more and more hospitals are adopting novel dental equipment. Healthcare facilities in developed regions are deploying advanced technologies such as lasers, dental X-rays, and CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer aided manufacturing) technology.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2234

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Dental Equipment & Consumables Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Equipment

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2. Dental lasers

4.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3. Dental radiology equipment

4.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4. Laboratory machine

4.2.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.2.5. Systems and parts

4.2.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.2.6. Hygiene maintenance

4.2.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.2.7. Others

4.2.7.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Consumables

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2. Dental prosthetics

4.3.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.3.3. Dental anaesthetic

4.3.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4. Dental syringes

4.3.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.3.5. Endodontics

4.3.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.3.6. Others

4.3.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 5. Dental Equipment & Consumables Market, By End-use

5.1. Dental Equipment & Consumables Market Key segment trends

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Ambulatory surgical centres

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Dental clinics

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/dental-equipment-and-consumables-market