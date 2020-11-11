Dental Equipment & Consumables Market to gain substantial returns by 2026

Dental Equipment & Consumables Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Growing demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures and increasing frequency of medical tourism is anticipated to drive dental equipment and consumables market growth over the forthcoming timeframe. Rising occurrence of several oral health issues and dental disorders is expected to drive dental equipment & consumables adoption across developed as well as developing countries.

It has been estimated that global dental equipment and consumables market size will hit US$35 billion by 2026, with a significant rise in medical tourism and growing occurrence of dental disorders. Older people are more prone to the risk of oral health conditions due to the lack of essential nutrients. According to the World Population Ageing, the number of elderly population across the globe is projected to reach around 2.1 billion by 2050.

A large geriatric population base will certainly augment the market forecast as dental complications are among the most common health problems experienced by elderly people. U.S. is among the many regions that have witnessed an increase in the aging population over the past decade. The region has also observed increasing number of dental patients in recent years.

U.S. dental equipment and consumables industry is slated to grow at 4% through 2026. North America is home to some of the world’s biggest dental equipment makers. The regional growth is also supported by growing consumer attraction towards cosmetic dental procedures and increased spending on oral care and hygiene. Dental syringes, dental prosthetics, dental anesthetics, and endodontics, among others are the different types of dental consumables.

These products are used in dental procedures such as dental impairment, tooth restoration, and treatments associated with gingival tissues. A significant rise in dental disorders worldwide is anticipated to propel the demand for dental consumables as they are affordable and readily available. Consumables industry share will witness a CAGR of 5% during the analysis period.

Dental equipment include dental lasers, laboratory machines, dental radiology equipment, hygiene maintenance, and systems and parts. The segment is anticipated to experience notable growth in the upcoming years. Dental equipment and consumables industry is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others on the basis of end-users. Hospitals segment held more than 22% revenue share during 2019.

Most regions around the world are investing heavily in improving their healthcare infrastructure. With increasing number of dental emergencies, more and more hospitals are adopting novel dental equipment. Healthcare facilities in developed regions are deploying advanced technologies such as lasers, dental X-rays, and CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer aided manufacturing) technology.

Ongoing developments in CAD/CAM technology is poised to present lucrative opportunities for the market players. These technologies are used to design crowns, dentures, bridges, and fabricated abutments used in tooth restoration. CAD/CAM technologies offer benefits such as digital models, virtual articulators, and digital impressions. As healthcare service providers focus on improving patient care and comfort while reducing treatment time and costs, these technologies will play a critical role in bolstering dental equipment and consumables industry outlook.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Dental equipment & consumables industry 3600 synopsis, 2015 – 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Product trends

2.1.3. End-use trends

2.1.4. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Dental Equipment & Consumables Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.1.1. Growing occurrence of oral health problems and dental disorders

3.3.1.2. Technological advancements

3.3.1.3. Rising elderly population

3.3.1.4. Increasing dental tourism in developing countries

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.3.2.1. High-cost associated with treatment

3.3.2.2. Dearth of skilled professionals in developing countries

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By product

3.4.2. By end-use

3.5. Porter’s analysis

3.6. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.6.1. Competitive matrix analysis, 2019

3.7. PESTEL analysis