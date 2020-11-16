Dental Implants Market to gain substantial returns by 2026

Dental Implants Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

An upsurge in the number of people suffering from dental disorders, like periodontal diseases and dental caries, would drive the dental implants market share over the coming years. In fact, according to the FDI World Dental Federation, approximately 3.9 billion people across the world suffer from some form of oral disorder, with dental caries being the most prominent issues that affects approximately 44% of the world’s population.

In addition, an upsurge in the number of dental injuries caused due to sports accidents or road accidents every year would also increase the demand for dental implants. In fact, according to the Stanford Children’s Health, approximately 3.5 million children and teens suffer from sports-related injuries each year within the United States alone.

According to GMI Inc., the dental implants market would expand at a healthy CAGR of approximately 5% through the forecast timeframe. In 2019, the segment held a valuation of $4 billion.

With respect to product, the parallel walled implants market is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.6% through the forthcoming timeframe. The product offers initial stability for immediate loading, which is mainly augmenting its adoption across the world. Medical professionals also use parallel walled implants for various dental disorders due to their initial stability. In addition, various advantages of the product such as a high procedural success rate and less bone compression should further complement its overall demand in the market.

Meanwhile, the growing prevalence of dental disorders is slated to push the dental clinics end use segment in the near future. Moreover, the rising number of dental clinics to cater to the globally rising demand should fuel the segment outlook. In 2019, the segment generated revenues of approximately $2.5 billion. In addition, the availability of advanced treatments with modern medical infrastructure and Increasing consumer preference for getting treated from more specialized medical professionals would further drive the dental clinics segment outlook.

An upsurge in the region’s ageing population is a major factor propelling the Asia Pacific dental implants market share. The growing disposable income of the people living in the region’s developing economies and increasing healthcare initiatives introduced by local governments would further add up to the expansion of the regional market. In fact, the Asia Pacific dental implants industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.5% throughout the analysis period. In addition, surging R&D activities in the field of dental implants coupled with the entry of major industry players in the region looking to expand their footprints is also likely to fuel the market expansion in Asia Pacific.

Considering the steadily growing patient pools and increasing purchasing power of the consumers, industry players are frequently introducing new product models to attract attention of these rising revenue pockets. Taking November 2019 for instance, Glidewell Dental, a renowned provider of dental services and products, reportedly launched its ZERAMEX XT implant, a new addition to the company’s extensive implant products and services portfolio. This new product, catering to modern demands, offer clinicians a metal-free option that supports, long-term and natural esthetics.

The competitive landscape of the dental implants market is inclusive of players such as Glidewell Laboratories, Dentsply Sirona, Implant Direct (Danaher Corporation), Cortex, Biotech Dental, Bicon, LLC, Avinent Implant System, ADIN Global, and A.B. Dental Devices Ltd. among others.

