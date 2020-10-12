Dental X-Ray Market 2020: Emerging Technologies, Major Segments, Forecast Research Report 2027 | Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings, Planmeca Oy
Dental X-Ray Market
Based on type, the dental x-ray market is segmented into intraoral X-ray and extraoral X-ray. In 2019, the intraoral X-rays segment held a larger share of the market; however, the extraoral X-ray segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during 2019–2027, which is the forecast period. The growth of the market for the extraoral segment is attributed to the prime application of this treatment type in the therapeutic and diagnostic procedures. Additionally, technological developments in dental X-ray techniques and rising Incidence of dental diseases are the factors that are likely to boost the demand for of Dental X-ray in the coming years. Moreover, limited reimbursements and high cost of dental X-ray procedures is hampers the market growth.
Company Profiles
-
Dentsply Sirona
-
Envista Holdings Corporation
-
Planmeca Oy
-
Carestream Health Inc.
-
Air Techniques Inc.
-
Apteryx Imaging Inc
-
Vatech
-
The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd
-
Midmark Corporation
-
Cefla s.c.
- Digital
- Analog
- Intraoral X-ray
- Bitewing
- Periapical
- Occlusal
- Extraoral X-ray
- Panoramic
- CBCT
- Others
- Medical
- Cosmetics
- Forensics
An outline of the regional analysis:
- Geographically, the report segments the Dental X-Ray market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.
- Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report.
- Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated.
- Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Dental X-Ray market.
Dental X-Ray market recent innovations and major events.
- A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Dental X-Ray market-leading players.
- Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Dental X-Ray market for forthcoming years.
- In-depth understanding of Dental X-Ray market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.
- Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Dental X-Ray market.
Additional highlights of the Dental X-Ray market report:
- The product offerings, company profiles, production patterns, and market remunerations are discussed at length.
- Pricing model followed by every company, plus their gross margins and market share are given.
- Volume predictions for each product category as well as their revenue share are graphed in the report.
- Other essentials such as market share and growth rate of each product category over the forecast timeframe are included.
- Market share held by each application segment and their projected growth rate during the study period are evaluated.
- The report examines the competition trends, and also offers a complete analysis of the industry supply chain.
