Dental X-Ray Market 2020: Emerging Technologies, Major Segments, Forecast Research Report 2027 | Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings, Planmeca Oy

Dental X-rays, also known as dental radiographs, are performed to find the hidden dental structures, malignant or benign masses, cavities, and bone loss. These images are formed by a controlled bust of X-ray radiation that penetrates at different levels of the oral structures. The dental X-ray procedures are carried out for preventive as well as diagnostic purposes to find common oral problems and infections associated with dental cavities. X-rays testing is the preferred imaging modality among all the available techniques due to various advantages offered by them.

The dental X-ray market was valued at US$ 2,970.35 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,525.96 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 % during 2020-2027.

Based on type, the dental x-ray market is segmented into intraoral X-ray and extraoral X-ray. In 2019, the intraoral X-rays segment held a larger share of the market; however, the extraoral X-ray segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during 2019–2027, which is the forecast period. The growth of the market for the extraoral segment is attributed to the prime application of this treatment type in the therapeutic and diagnostic procedures. Additionally, technological developments in dental X-ray techniques and rising Incidence of dental diseases are the factors that are likely to boost the demand for of Dental X-ray in the coming years. Moreover, limited reimbursements and high cost of dental X-ray procedures is hampers the market growth. Company Profiles Dentsply Sirona

Envista Holdings Corporation

Planmeca Oy

Carestream Health Inc.

Air Techniques Inc.

Apteryx Imaging Inc

Vatech

The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd

Midmark Corporation

Cefla s.c.

The players operating in the dental X-ray market are focused towards introducing novel and innovative solutions in order to sustain their position in the dynamic global imaging industry. For instance, in January 2019, the ORCA Dental AI and Planmeca Oy Partner for New Technology brought artificial-intelligence products that enable prompt teeth segmentation and structure identification for the first time in the market. This new partnership further extended the existing integration between the companies, allowing customers to receive automatic, AI-driven cephalometric analyses. Moreover, in March 2019, Carestream Dental celebrated the global launch of CS 9600 imaging unit at the 2019 International Dental Show. This system’s multifunction imaging blends 2-D panoramic technology and CBCT imaging with 3-D facial scanning and 3-D model scanning to create one powerful unit. The rising number of technologically advanced dental X-rays is expected to be supportive in propelling the growth of the market.

Dental X-Ray Market – By Product Digital

Analog Dental X-Ray Market – By Type Intraoral X-ray

Bitewing

Periapical

Occlusal

Extraoral X-ray

Panoramic

CBCT

Others Dental X-Ray Market – By Application Medical

Cosmetics

Forensics

