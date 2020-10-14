Dependence on mining and decline in Chinese imports

Minas Gerais state economic benefits are the main argument used by the mining sector to justify the predatory exploitation of the wealth we have underground. Analyzes of large institutions of international capitalism, however, show the limits of this exploitation.

Last week the Institute of International Finance (IIF) signaled a decline in Chinese demand for minerals in the coming years. The Asian country is the largest metal consumer in the world. If this is confirmed, the economic base of Minas Gerais mining will be at risk and the state could be on the verge of chaos.

IIF is a global entity that brings together 450 banks and mutual funds in 70 countries. According to a recent report by the organization, like eleven years ago when the US suffered a financial collapse, Brazil has fallen into an economic crisis.

China accounts for 70% of the world’s ore consumption

The Brazilian gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.2% in 2009. However, the Brazilians got over this situation very well in 2010, a year when GDP grew by 7.5%. It was one of the highest rates of expansion at the time and higher than that of rich countries like Europeans and the United States.

China has also managed to get around the dire situation by investing heavily in infrastructure. As a result, there was a great appetite for Brazilian metal commodities, which had a significant impact on the 2010 national GDP surge.

Crisis looms

However, this feat should not be the means to cure Brazil from the current crisis, since China no longer has the appetite of the past, as the IIF is proposing. The international body estimates that the Chinese will focus on buying agricultural products from next year.

Another company that points to a similar forecast is British Capital Economics. “In the next ten years, China’s growth rate will decline to 2%. The regions of the poorest emerging economies (Africa and Asia) are likely to grow faster than the richer emerging economies (certain European countries and countries in Latin America), ”said the British company.

China accounts for 70% of the world’s ore consumption. And Minas Gerais is one of the largest mineral production sites in the world, although it is already showing signs of cooling. In Brazil, miners make up almost half of all mineral extraction, according to the Brazilian Mining Institute (IBRAM). Therefore, any movement from China hits the state in full.

Right now, the mining scenario couldn’t be better. The price of a ton of ore hit $ 130 in September, one of the highest increases in the last decade. The industry has been affected by this euphoria since last year. In 2019 this was explained by the closure of the production facilities in Minas due to the events in Brumadinho. Thus, global demand was greater than supply, a key factor in the tariff increase.

In Itabira, 24% of the R $ 581.6 million that flowed into the public coffers in 2019 relates to Cfem

One explanation this year is the continued consumption of Chinese products despite the global economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus. “China alone compensates for this weakness in the rest of the world. The big question is if Chinese steel production continues, ”said Daniel Sasson, mining and steel analyst at Itaú Bank, in an interview with O Estado de São Paulo newspaper. Chinese steel mills are the main destination for ores acquired by the Asian nation.

What could be the consequences for the state if China cuts demand for minerals?

The most important would be a decline in government GDP. No data are currently available on the impact of mining on the mining industry. However, it is known that this industry is causing ripples in several economic sectors in the state. In the cities of the Quadrilátero Ferrífero such as Itabira, Itabirito and Nova Lima, for example, the service sector dominates. This is mainly thanks to the income from mining.

Decline in sales

Following the fall of the Vale Dam in January 2019, the Economics Department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) in Brumadinho only estimated the impact of the company’s cessation of iron production. The state has hundreds of other mining companies.

If the interruption extends for months and months after the breach (the document does not indicate a specific date), a list of 20 economic segments could be affected. Even financial services like pension funds and legal services would suffer. The public coffers would be most affected. For the three levels of government there could be a loss of income of up to R $ 856 million. This is roughly 3.5 times the 2019 budget of the State University of Minas Gerais (UEMG).

Vale expects production in Itabira to be exhausted in eight years

This scenario outlined by UFMG only relates to the complete shutdown of Vale and not to the decline in demand for minerals. However, it is possible to measure how dependent the state is on mining. This is the result of political decisions over time that prevented the economic matrix from diversifying.

The prospect of reducing China’s iron ore consumption is not the only harbinger of reduced ore extraction. According to Vale, production in Itabira is expected to be exhausted in eight years. The city of Minas Gerais alone accounted for a little less than 12% of the 302 million tons of iron ore the company extracted last year. The information is contained in company reports for 2019 and 2018. Despite the forecast, the mining company intends to continue its operations in Itabira in other ways. Even so, it will be a big shock to the state economy.

Mining addiction

The end of mining has been contemplated that the federal constitution introduced Mineral Exploration Financial Compensation (CFEM), a type of tax that is applied to the profits of mining companies. The money raised, divided between the federal, state and local governments, should only be used to promote other economic initiatives. However, this is not the case.

In Itabira, 24% of the R $ 581.6 million that hit public coffers in 2019 is related to CFEM. This is almost a quarter of the community budget. According to Gabriel Quintão, public administrator and resident of the city, the city uses the money for “things like plugging a hole”. And the city didn’t wake up to the exhaustion of the Vale mine.

The mining tax should be earmarked for economic diversification, which is not the case

Most of the funds raised with CFEM, which this year has already exceeded R $ 4 billion, will go to the municipalities. At least in Minas there are reports of money abuse. Such is the case in Itabirito, where the state audit court found that some of the money would be used for daily expenses such as employee salaries.

Due to the fact that many local governments do not have an adequate structure to implement the CFEM goals, multiples of the money that could be used to get cities out of their dependence on mining are gaining other uses.

