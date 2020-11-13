Dermal Filler Market 2020 by industry trends, statistics, key companies growth and regional forecast

Dermal Filler Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Global dermal filler market share is slated to amass substantial gains in the coming years owing to increasing skin disorders across the globe. Dermal fillers help in diminishing facial lines are restore volume in the face. With the growing geriatric population worldwide, dermal fillers are extensively being used to improve facial contours.

As per the World Health Organization, in 2017, the total population of people aged 60 or above worldwide was recorded at close to 962 million, increasing by two times as in 1980. High disposable income and a vast geriatric population in developed countries such as the United States, Europe, and the U.K. is steering the use of advanced cosmetic procedures with an aim to improve the texture of the skin.

Moreover, the ability to spend on advanced cosmetology and dermatology services primarily in the urban regions is widely supporting developments in dermal filler industry. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in the year 2018, nearly 3.8 million Americans above the age of 55 have been through minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, showcasing a 2% rise in volume as opposed to the previous year.

With changing medical scenarios and the need to enhance facial aesthetics, cosmetology has evolved over the years to render pain-free, reliable, safe and advanced procedures. Developments in dermal filler mechanisms provide improved facial contouring and wrinkle treatment end results. Various state-of-the-art skin clinics are using novel filler technologies to provide innovative and satisfactory aesthetic outcomes to their patients.

Increased purchasing power among people in emerging countries such as India is propelling developments in the dermatology segment. Increasing presence of specialty clinics in the region coupled with R&D carried out by the industry players to develop a wide product range will add impetus to dermal filler market forecast in the region. Rise in medical tourism witnessing foreigners coming to the country to receive medical treatments due to the availability of skilled practitioners and cost-effectiveness is a vital factor complementing the industry dynamics.

Leading market players are carrying out accelerated research in the industry to expand their profit margin and extend a wide product range to the potential customer base. For instance, Prollenium U.S. declared the availability of Revanesse Versa plus along with Lidocaine. The introduction focused on meeting the burgeoning demands of the consumers and achieve customer satisfaction.

In 2019, India dermal filler market was responsible for over 14% of the revenue share of the entire Asia Pacific dermal filler industry. Skincare clinics are extensively being established in developing countries like Argentina, China, Japan, Korea, and India. They provide specific, targeted services to the customers in a short period of time and play a crucial role in steering the demand for soft tissue fillers in these settings among the consumers.

The global demand for dermal fillers exclusively in dermatological clinics is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.7% over 2020-2026. Increased safety and effectivity are two integral reasons supplementing the adoption of temporary biodegradable fillers. Biodegradable fillers are substances that the body can break down into considerably smaller pieces.

The effect of a temporary biodegradable dermal filler lasts over 6 to 12 months. In 2019, temporary biodegradable dermal filler accounted for 84% of the total revenue share of the market. The fact that the consumers have the option of continuing with the facial look after a considerable amount of time is a major factor propelling the demand for this type of fillers.

