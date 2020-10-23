Dermal Filler Market Expected To Witness A Sustainable Growth Over 2026

Global dermal filler market share is slated to amass substantial gains in the coming years owing to increasing skin disorders across the globe. Dermal fillers help in diminishing facial lines are restore volume in the face. With the growing geriatric population worldwide, dermal fillers are extensively being used to improve facial contours.

As per the World Health Organization, in 2017, the total population of people aged 60 or above worldwide was recorded at close to 962 million, increasing by two times as in 1980. High disposable income and a vast geriatric population in developed countries such as the United States, Europe, and the U.K. is steering the use of advanced cosmetic procedures with an aim to improve the texture of the skin.

Dermal fillers can be broadly classified as biodegradable and non-biodegradable. Biodegradable dermal fillers may be temporary or semi-permanent. Semi-permanent facial fillers are commonly used for treatment of deep facial scars or nasolabial folds. They can also be used to enhance the jawline and cheekbones, plum thin lips, and improve facial wasting caused by HIV medications. Their treatment outcomes are fairly long-lasting.

Moreover, the ability to spend on advanced cosmetology and dermatology services primarily in the urban regions is widely supporting developments in dermal filler market. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in the year 2018, nearly 3.8 million Americans above the age of 55 have been through minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, showcasing a 2% rise in volume as opposed to the previous year.

In 2019, India dermal filler market was responsible for over 14% of the revenue share of the entire Asia Pacific dermal filler industry. Skincare clinics are extensively being established in developing countries like Argentina, China, Japan, Korea, and India. They provide specific, targeted services to the customers in a short period of time and play a crucial role in steering the demand for soft tissue fillers in these settings among the consumers.

Latin America dermal filler market is projected to witness notable growth by 2026. Over the past several years, Brazil has gradually overtaken the U.S. in terms of the number of cosmetic facial procedures performed. Cosmetic procedures have become widely popular across the country, with growing consumer focus on aesthetics and relatively lower costs compared to the U.S.

