Description: Everything You Need to Know About Automotive Centre Display Market

Automotive center display, also known for a center console, is the system located in the center of the front interior of an automobile that has a display along with control switches for HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), Infotainment, communication modules, and other functions. The growth of the global automotive center display market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for comfort and safety concerns, enhancement in the connectivity technologies, and increased disposable income. In addition to this, Rapid adoption of consumer electronics such as OLED panels in the automotive industry is one of the significant factors for the growth of the global market, during the forecast period. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a massive impact on the industries across the countries such as supply chain disruption, social and financial consequences, and many among others. The industries across the world are lock-down in order to decrease the severe impact of the pandemic, the automotive center display market is declined for a short period of time. Therefore, the key manufacturers of the global automotive center display market are significantly focusing on the product innovation strategy. For instance, in Jan 2020, Continental, a leading venture in pioneering technologies for mobility, has showcased the 1st automotive 3D-projected center display. These displays don’t require specialized glasses along with they provide information regarding GPS direction to increase the safety and driving experience of the driver. These developments may create a positive impact on the growth of the global automotive center display industry.

According to the recently published report of Research Dive, the global automotive center display market is set to register a revenue of $34.1 Billion by 2027, at a significant CAGR during the analysis period.

The segmentation of the global automotive center display market has been done based on the technology type, vehicle type, and region. The report provides detailed information on future opportunities, drivers, restraints, segments, and key manufacturers of the global marketplace.

Factors Affecting the Growth

As per our analyst estimates, the growing emphasis on the safety and comfort of drivers along with increased adoption of consumer electronics in the automotive sector are some of the driving factors of the global automotive center display market, during the projected period. However, the higher cost of the automotive center display is anticipated to obstruct the global automotive center display market growth, over the projected period.

The AMOLED Technology will have Lucrative Growth, During the Forecast period

Based on the technology type, the global automotive center display market is classified into TFT LCD, AMOLED, PMOLED, and others. The AMOLED technology will generate great revenue and is expected to increase at health growth rate mainly owing to features provided by AMOLED such as flexibility, wide viewing angle, high color gamut, light, and thin design, low power consumption, and fast response.

The Large-Size cars Shall have substantial market growth throughout the Forecast Period

Depending upon the vehicle type, the global automotive center display market is segmented into large-size cars, mid-size cars, and others. The large size car vehicles are anticipated to represents a noteworthy CAGR during the analysis period. High investment from market players for the enhancement of driver experience and safety is one of the key factors boosting the growth of the segment, during the projected period

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

On the basis of geographical region, the global automotive center display market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Asia-Pacific automotive center display market is expected to surge at a substantial CAGR, during the analysis period. The technological innovations, increased adoption of consumer electronics in the automobile industry, and growing disposable income particularly in China, India, and Japan are some of the factors anticipated to bolster the growth of the region.

The leading market players of the global automotive center display market include Delphi Technologies, Continental AG, LG Display Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, DENSO CORPORATION., Visteon Corporation., Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Socionext Inc., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., and, Robert Bosch GmbH.

