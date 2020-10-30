Details: Deep COVID-19 Impact analysis report on Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market

The electric vehicle traction motor is used to convert electrical energy to mechanical energy. The procedure propels the vehicle to overcome rolling resistance drag, kinetic resistance, and aerodynamic drag.

Rise in the use of electric vehicle is predicted to drive the growth of electric vehicle traction motor market @ https://www.researchdive.com/purchase-enquiry/180

Electrically powered rail vehicles such as electric locomotives and electric multiple units use these traction motors. The electric vehicles such as elevators, electric milk floats, and conveyors also use traction motor. Vehicles with electrical transmission systems such as diesel-electric locomotives, electric hybrid vehicles and battery powered electric vehicles also get the benefits of traction motors.

Factors Enhancing the Growth of the Market

The great demand of traction motors for different types of electric vehicles is major contributing factor behind the growth of the global electric vehicle traction motor market in recent years. Another special attributor of the market growth is the huge investments done by major automotive players in electric vehicles across the globe. Apart from this, the initiatives taken by the Governments and rising price of fossil fuels have influenced the growth of the global electric vehicle traction motor market.

How COVID-19 impact the Electric Vehicle Traction Motors Market and Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/180

The coronavirus outbreak has changed the way industries worked. In order to curb the spread of the virus, governments of around 190+ countries had to impose strict lockdowns. Restrictions were prevalent everywhere from supply chain to manufacturing industries. Businesses have experienced massive downfalls with huge layoffs and loss of revenue. The industry electric vehicle traction motor has also witnessed a loss of demand and market downfall. However, as the lockdown is being eased since the last two or three months, the leading players of the market are emphasizing on developing new strategies to enhance the growth of the market after the pandemic.

Recent Developments in the Industry

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the leading players of the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Magnetic Systems Technology, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc., Copper Rotor Induction Motor, Equipmake Ltd., RETORQ Motors Ltd., SERVAX, Zytek Group Limited, and AVID Technology Limited and many others.

These market players are working towards developing different smart and unique strategies including product innovation and launches, technology upgradation of the existing products, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations to obtain the highest market size during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report of the Electric Vehicle Traction Motors Market @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/180

Some of the recent developments affecting the growth of the industry are mentioned below:

According to a latest news, Bentley Motors has made an announcement about a three-year research project. The research is aiming at the exploration of a fully integrated, free from rare-earth magnet e-axle for next generation electric vehicles. The announcement has been made on August, 2020.

Equipmake is another key player of the electrical vehicle traction motors market. It has recently partnered with an UK based additive manufacturing company HiETA with an aim to develop and manufacture the most power dense permanent magnet electric motor in the world.

As per the recently published statement, the main purpose behind this collaboration is to manufacture a power dense e-motor capable of outputting 220kW at 30,000rpm, that weighs less than 10kg (22 lb). Basically, the most permanent magnet motors are seen struggling to produce 5kW/kg, the new partnership aims to achieve 20kW/kg.

EM-motive GmbH is a new entrant in the market. It is a project in collaboration of Daimler AG and Robert Bosch GmbH. EM-motive GmbH has been designed to develop and manufacture traction motors for electric vehicles. The electric motors produced by EM-motive offer modular design, enabling them to be applied widely among all-electric vehicles, the recent news proclaims.

Conclusion

The recent developments of the global electric vehicle traction motor market have made it clear that the market will regain its demand and experience a growth in the post-pandemic scenario.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/