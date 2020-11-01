Detention or Tier 4? Britain discusses new name for tighter restrictions – Executive Digest

Boris Johnson will not give a press conference until 6:30 p.m. to announce the decisions made at the meeting currently taking place on Downing Street. However, sources cited by the British press take the restriction for granted, although the name by which the novelty was presented to citizens is not yet clear.

Beth Rigby, a reporter for Sky News, added that ministers are calling for the detention to be renamed to what would become “Tier 4,” a new level of restrictions that would continue the system already in place in the country. However, the reporter said that the ministers’ intention may not be implemented as there are those who believe that it is better to be direct and give the right names to every decision.

Sources cited by Beth Rigby indicate closings of bars and restaurants (which may be takeaway only), as well as stores that are not considered essential. Coexistence between different households is also prohibited.

On the other hand, schools are expected to continue to function, as are construction projects and courts, much like in countries like Germany – where a partial lockdown has been announced.

More … I was told that Cabinet Ministers argued that this new lockdown is being labeled Tier 4 “a continuation of the Tier system”. This is what most cabinets wanted, but since Cabinet it has been pushed back by Team # 10, which had better be clear about what “tougher national measures” are.

– Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) October 31, 2020

A former party member who appealed for Brexit noted the similarities and wrote on Twitter that he did not understand the Prime Minister’s decisions. “If Boris Johnson only wanted to copy Merkel and Macron, why leave the EU?” Asks Jake Pugh.

If everyone @BorisJohnson ever copies Merkel and Macron, what was the reason for leaving the EU? I only ask about 17.4 million friends.

– Jake Pugh (@jake_pugh) October 31, 2020

The Tier 4 or containment is expected to take a few weeks and cover the entire area. The idea will then be to tackle one of the other pre-existing levels of restriction, depending on the epidemiological situation in each region. This means that everyone will be detained at the same time, but the exit will be carried out and analyzed on a case-by-case basis.

Robert Peston, an ITV reporter, guarantees the new restrictions will come into effect next Thursday and will only last in England until December 4th.

It is also added that moving within the UK is not recommended except for professional reasons and that all international travel is prohibited (except for work-related reasons).

These are the measures the Prime Minister will announce at 5 a.m. as I understand it. They will last on December 2nd. In fact, it is a new “Level 4” that will initially be imposed on all of England for one month. 1) Close all pubs and restaurants, although take away …

– Robert Peston (@Peston) October 31, 2020