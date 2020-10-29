Development Trends: What Makes Depth Filtration Market Outperforming Its Substitutes?

Global depth filtration market is projected to observe an exponential growth during the forecast period primarily owing to the growing number of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries across the globe. By media type, the diatomaceous earth segment is expected to subjugate the global industry by 2027. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the market in the estimated period.

According to a newly published report by Research Dive, the global depth filtration market is expected to garner $3,300.0 million and rise at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

The North America depth filtration market is estimated to hold a leading position by the end of 2027 owing to the existence of huge number of pharmaceutical companies along with established medicals in this region.

Market Dynamics

The growing research & development activities in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries and the increasing utilization of depth filtration in therapeutic production & medical products are projected to fuel the growth of the global depth filtration market in the forecast period. Moreover, the surging technological innovations in depth filtration is predicted to create lucrative opportunities for the global market growth in the coming future. Conversely, the stringent government regulations for biotechnology research & development is expected to hinder the market growth in the projected timeframe.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The report segments the global depth filtration market into Media Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

• On the basis of media type, the global market is categorized into activated carbon, diatomaceous earth, perlite, and cellulose. Of these, the diatomaceous earth segment is anticipated to subjugate the global market by the end of 2027 owing to the growing utilization of diatomaceous earth in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries.

• Based on application, the overall industry is segmented into small molecule processing, final product processing, cell clarification, biologics processing, raw material filtration, bio-burden testing, media & buffer filtration, and other applications. Of these, the raw material filtration segment is expected to account for majority of share in the global market mainly because it is increasingly used in large volume filtration processes.

• On the basis of end-user, the global market is classified into pharmaceutical, food & beverage industries, cosmetics, biotechnology, and healthcare. Of these, the pharmaceutical segment is predicted to hold a dominant share in the market by 2027 owing to the growing investments in R&D activities for biological drugs production.

• Based on region, the overall industry is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, LAMEA, and Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast rate during the forecast period due to the growing R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies.

Major Market Players

The key players of the global depth filtration industry include Danaher Co., The Merck Group, The Sartorius Group, 3M, General Electric Co., Meissner Filtration Products Inc., Parker-Hannifin Co., Ertel Alsop, Porvair Filtration Group, and Amazon Filters Ltd. Further, the report outlines ad presents several aspects of these key players such as recent strategic moves & developments, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, and financial performance.

