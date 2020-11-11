Diagnostic Ultrasound Market To Observe Strong Development By 2025

Europe diagnostic ultrasound market will showcase a growth rate of 2.6% CAGR due to the rapidly aging population along with reimbursement policies for fetal ultrasound imaging and cancer screening. Furthermore, healthcare advancements and technological developments in Germany will augment the industry forecast.

The growth of chronic diseases in lower and middle-income countries will stimulate the diagnostic ultrasound market forecast in the coming years. A revelation by WHO states that over 75% of CVD deaths occur in these countries. Sedentary lifestyle, alcohol and tobacco consumptions, and unhealthy diets will influence the rise of chronic diseases.

Diagnostic ultrasound devices are employed in diagnosis of heart conditions, brain infections, stomach problems, tumors, abdominal cysts, or abnormal growths in the liver. Ultrasound scans provide vital information on the pregnancy status and the baby’s health to detect anomalies. As per reports, the global diagnostic ultrasound market size is expected to surpass USD 7 billion by 2025.

The 2D imaging diagnostic ultrasound segment is predicted to record notable CAGR in the next few years, post the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic owing to the greater adoption of 2D technology in countries like India and China. The use of medical imaging equipment in these countries to establish a modern healthcare system will extend the deployment of 2D techniques.

Trolley systems are conventionally used for diagnostic ultrasound examinations and held over 70% share in market revenue in 2018. These systems require minimal technical assistance and are found to be more durable. The industry trends for the trolley segment are driven by their built-in advanced features, better image quality, and easy-to-use structure.

Leading manufacturers in the ultrasound market are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches. Some of the producers of diagnostic ultrasound solutions include GE, Koninklijke Philips, Chison, Arthrex, Analogic, FujiFilm, C.R. Bard, Fukuda Denshi, Mobisante and Promed, Hitachi and Kalamed.

