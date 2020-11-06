Did you receive a tax refund by email? Warning, the news is wrong – Executive Digest

The Tax and Customs Service (AT) issued a warning this Friday against fraudulent “emails” sent to some taxpayers containing false messages about refunds.

“Some taxpayers have received fraudulent ’emails’, allegedly from info@portaldasfinancas.pt, asking them to click on a ‘link’ that is provided. These messages are fake. Under no circumstances should you do this, ”read a message posted on his official Twitter account.

#Security alert

Some contributors have received fraudulent emails, allegedly from info@portaldasfinancas.pt, asking them to click on a link provided. These messages are fake. Do not under any circumstances do this. pic.twitter.com/LMP1MnbDBt

– AT – Tax and Customs Authority (@AUT_TRIB_ADUA) November 6, 2020

The warning from AT shows the content of one of those fake messages in which the taxpayer (nickname “customer”) is “informed” that he is entitled to a refund of 125.20 euros and asked for a “link” to it follow so that it can even be processed.

This warning of the presence of a fraudulent message can also be found on the finance portal, where AT emphasizes that these messages are “false and should be ignored” as their only purpose is to convince the recipient by clicking the links to access malicious pages ‘recommended.

AT also recalls that its portal contains information on computer security which can be found at https://info.portaldasfinancas.gov.pt/pt/apoio_contribuinte/Folhetos_informativos/Documents/SEG_INF.pdf.

In the past few years, AT has issued a series of similar alerts after detecting or discovering phishing attacks (online fraud technique).