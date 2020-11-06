Did you turn 30? It’s time to subscribe to a PPR – Executive Digest

While it may seem bizarre to worry about retiring when you’re barely on the job, don’t wait 40 years. Much less at 50. The reason is simple and the most basic math helps to explain: the sooner you start saving, the more you can earn.

Nothing beats math and comparison. Imagine a scenario with monthly savings of 50 euros. Check out the differences that start saving from age 30 or later between stopping the money, investing in the best time deposit on the market (by far the Portuguese savings class of choice), or investing in retirement plans. Retirement provision (PPR) that we chose as the right choice. The calculations are based on the previous profitability of the products.

If you’re willing to take some risk, choose a PPR that invests part of the portfolio in stocks for a higher return (best suited for those still far from retirement age). With our right selection of PPR funds, you can live to be 67 years old and receive an age bonus of almost 124,000 euros. The best product in this category achieved an annual return of 7.9% over the past five years (through the end of 2019). With that history in mind, if you only start at 40, you’ll accumulate $ 54,000. From 50 it does not reach 21 thousand euros.

If at the same age you are applying the same 50 euros per month but prefer a risk-free PPR (with guaranteed capital), ideal for those who are 10 years or less away from retirement, with our correct PPR choice in the form of insurance you can at Accumulate almost 45,000 euros when reaching retirement. Our officer-elect had an annual return of 3.48% over the past three years, well above the average return on PPR insurance of 1.6% a year over that period. In 2019, the recommended PPR insurance showed a return of 3% (gross).

The recommended PPR insurance has an administration fee (1.2 percent per year) that is deducted monthly. Based on the profitability achieved last year, starting with savings at the age of 40, he would receive an age bonus of almost 27 thousand euros. At 50 he would accumulate around 14 thousand euros. In none of the scenarios is the final value wrong: while this PPR is a correct choice, it is not suitable for very long-term savings (over 10 years).

Time as an ally of profitability

Not investing the money or investing in a time deposit when it is the best on the market are not good options as you can see in the illustration above. Money does not “grow” at a standstill, and long-term savings with short-term products (most time deposits are up to 12 months) are not the best: the return will be well below what could be achieved. I am thinking of a broader temporal universe.

A PPR is fully geared towards the future. It uses time as a catalyst for savings. When you invest in a PPR after a few decades, not only do you have a greater advantage in regularly setting aside a certain amount, but you also benefit from the capitalization effect. Effect that is greater, the longer the investment time.

You can rely on potentially more profitable products in the long term at an early stage. Simulate and save now. Our retirement plan comparison offers a new page for those who don’t have a PPR and want to start saving. Based on three user-supplied pieces of data – age, how much you want to invest per month, and what type of product you want (PPR insurance or PPR fund) – our calculator returns the amount that accumulates based on ours up to 67 years Right choice.

As abstract or unrealistic the number may be, you don’t fall into the simplicity of multiplying monthly savings by the number of years to retire. That’s just the value of your investment. What leads to savings is the PPR.

If you start at age 30, you have nearly four decades to finish your working life. So you can choose a product with risk and higher income potential. The calculator assumes that the ideal for this scenario is our correct choice of PPR funds, and the accounts are created assuming that the annual return over the past five years (7.9%) remains in the future. There is no guarantee of this, but it is an indicator of the strategy to be followed. In addition, we use the results of previous years as indicators of the efficiency and quality of management. But it’s only an if. Assuming this, the 22,000 euros you have invested increases to around 124,000 euros if you deliver 50 euros every month for 37 years.

For those who already have PPR: compare and download

If you already have a PPR and want to know whether it has an interesting return on investment, the pension plan comparator can also help you. The tool makes it possible to compare the return of the nearly 700 PPR on the market over the past three years in the form of a fund and insurance. Enter your name, email address, and phone contact. In a few seconds you will receive a confirmation message from the e-mail address in your e-mail so that you can complete the registration and continue with the simulation.

Once the email is confirmed, select your PPR from the list of products available in the simulator and wait for the verdict. In less than a minute you will also receive our analysis in your email.

With the result of the simulation, you will learn about the performance of your PPR and the best proposals for PPR funds and PPR insurance, and whether you want to transfer or not. This comparison is based on annualized income for the past three years. Don’t be surprised if the PPR you are currently holding has a return on investment that is at least what we suggest. In addition to the results presented on the Earn More in PPR page, there is an explanatory table to help you interpret this information. You will also find an alert button that you should activate to be notified via SMS whenever our recommendations are updated.

To transfer your PPR, simply click on “Find out how to transfer” (option also possible in the email you received with the simulation result). From that moment on, you will be directed to the website of the fund manager or PPR insurance you have selected to complete the transfer process.

It’s up to you, of course, to continue or not, but remember: when it comes to long-term savings, small differences in income that repeat over several years or decades can mean a loss of thousands of dollars.