Didn’t you receive the R $ 300 emergency aid installments? Find out more

Citizens who have received the five installments of R $ 600 emergency aid but have received the extension of the benefit reduction, ie who have not received any of the R $ 300 installments, have until November 9th to appeal the decision.

The process takes place exclusively over the Internet on the DataPrev website. Bolsa Família beneficiaries whose grant extension has been canceled will not be able to submit a challenge until November 22nd.

According to the federal government, the payment of the allowance has been suspended in cases of death, receipt of other allowance or social security benefit, or the person receiving a formal employment contract.

If the beneficiary does not meet these criteria and does not run, the data will be analyzed again. If the application is approved, the Emergency Aid Extension will be paid in the following month and will include the unpaid retrospective amounts.

Employees who received a portion of R $ 300 and canceled the benefit had until Monday, November 2nd, to appeal the decision.

The Ministry of Citizenship said the criteria will be reviewed on a monthly basis. To receive the benefit, the citizen must be 18 years of age, have no formal job, have no social security or social security benefits, have a monthly family income per capita of up to half the minimum wage or a monthly family income of up to three minimum wages and no taxable income Have income. over R $ 28.5 thousand.

The beneficiary cannot live abroad, be imprisoned in a closed regime, and have no property or rights with a total value of more than R $ 300,000.

You can access the DataPrev website here.

