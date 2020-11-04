Diego Maradona undergoes a subdural hematoma – World

Former soccer player Diego Maradona was successfully operated on Tuesday night for a subdural hematoma found during a general examination that morning, medical sources said, as quoted by the Efe news agency.

Maradona, 60, was hospitalized anemic, dehydrated and depressed on Monday.

“The operation is over, the first assessment is that it was successful and the clot was removed,” added the same sources.

The 1986 Argentina World Champion in Mexico was operated on in a clinic in the province of Buenos Aires.

Several people gathered in front of the clinic to show their admiration for today’s gymnastics and fencing trainer La Plata with flags and chants.