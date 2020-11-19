Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market Size By Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Upcoming Trends, Opportunities and Research Development Report to 2026

Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market delivers a succinct analysis of industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and the latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1379

Scope of Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin

Resistant maltodextrin (RMD) is a soluble dietary fiber ingredient which is used for maintaining healthy intestinal regularity, blood glucose levels and serum lipids. It is an ingredient that provides a high level of functionality and nutritional benefits to improve metabolic syndrome by reducing visceral fat and improving glucose and lipid metabolism in humans. It is widely used in bakery, nutraceuticals, ice cream, dietary supplements and others. It is also used to improve lack of deficiencies diseases. There are many types of sources available in the market such as wheat-based, potato-based, corn-based, cassava-based and others. Also, digestion resistant maltodextrin is used in the food & beverage industry.

Digestion resistant maltodextrin market report is segmented on the basis of source type, form, application and by regional & country level. Based upon source type, the market is classified into corn-based, wheat-based, potato-based, cassava-based and others (rice, bananas). Based upon form, digestion resistant maltodextrin market is classified into spray-dried powder and instantized/agglomerated. Based upon application, digestion resistant maltodextrin market is classified into beverages, bakery & confectionery, dairy products, nutraceuticals and others. Based upon beverages, the market is sub-classified into alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages.

The regions covered in this digestion resistant maltodextrin market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of digestion resistant maltodextrin is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Companies 2020

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle plc

Roquette Frères S.A.

Ingredion Incorporated



Request for Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1379

Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin News

Tate & Lyle Fiber Portfolio Confirmed as a Source of Fiber under FDA’s New Definition

June 14th, 2018; Tate & Lyle PLC announced approvals for new dietary fiber, Tate & Lyle’s PROMITOR Soluble Fiber (a resistant maltodextrin), and STA-LITE Polydextrose from U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It provides a number of different health benefits to consumers along functional benefits to manufacturers. This product helped to maintain blood cholesterol levels in the healthy range, and promotes healthy glycemic response.

Global Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market Dynamics

Increasing demand of digestion resistant maltodextrin product due the rising number of associated digestive and metabolic disorders such as inflammatory bowel disease, metabolic syndrome is expected to foster the market growth within the forecast period. According to International Diabetes Federation, expected that around 20-25 percent of the world’s adult populations have the metabolic syndrome and about 3.2 million people around the world die from complications associated with diabetes per year. In addition, increase awareness regarding the importance of dietary fibre among consumers, favorable increase in sports activities and increased demand for performance nutrition and beverages are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global digestion resistant maltodextrin market. According to NCBI data report, the intake of a dairy preparation with a fibre supplement containing 20 g of soluble fibre improves chronic constipation.

However, high cost of supplements and stringent regulations for dietary fiber by government bodies at the production level and approval of the product and lack of awareness regarding digestion resistant maltodextrin consumption in rural areas may hamper the development of digestion resistant maltodextrin market. In spite of that, growing concerns related to nutritional supplements and the increasing investment in R&D activities can create significant opportunities for the further growth of the global digestion resistant maltodextrin market.

Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Industry Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global digestion resistant maltodextrin market within the forecast period due to growing various health and wellness concerns, prevalence of metabolic syndrome, consumption of nutritional supplements, beverages products to improve health and increasing consumer awareness relating to nutritional benefits to improve health in this region. According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the National Cholesterol Education Program, the prevalence of metabolic syndrome is estimated at more than 30% in the United States. In addition, increasing R&D by major players and established healthcare infrastructure in this region are also expected to boost the regional market within the forecast period. For example, Tate & Lyle is a leading global provider of food ingredients and solutions and constantly focusing to make significant investments in innovation and research to develop healthier and tastier solutions for food and beverage manufacturers and their consumers. Company created soluble corn fiber and has continued to be the science leader in the fiber.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the digestion resistant maltodextrin market over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence rates of metabolic syndrome, rising awareness about dietary supplement, increasing geriatric population and increase in healthcare expenditure in this region. According to NCBI, Approximately one third of urban South Asians have evidence of the metabolic syndrome. According to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the share of population aged over 65 years is expected to double to reach and on average 27.6%, whereas the share of population aged over 80 years is expected to triple to reach 10.2% between 2015-2050 in high income Asia-Pacific countries.

Key Benefits for Global Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market Report–

Global Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Complete Report Details @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/food-and-beverage/digestion-resistant-maltodextrin-industry-analysis

Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market Segmentation:–

By Source Type:

Corn-based

Wheat-based

Potato-based

Cassava-based

Others (Rice, Bananas)

By Form:

Spray-dried Powder

Instantized/ Agglomerated

By Application:

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Non-alcoholic Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Nutraceuticals

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:-

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued…

Buy Now @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=1379

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com

Blog: https://marketsize.biz

Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com