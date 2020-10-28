Digital Genome Market 2020 | Regional Analysis & Growth Forecast To 2025

U.S. digital genome market trends are expected to transform substantially through 2025. The reason for the same can be attributed to the surge in U.S. genomic industry share that is expected to increase at an even more unprecedented pace in the years to come. Driven by the excellent healthcare infrastructure in the region, rising geriatric population, as well as availability of new genome sequencing technologies, the

Demand for disease-free animals with abilities for quality food generation are likely to influence the digital genome market forecast through 2025. For instance, Terramera, a Vancouver-based agricultural company, in January 2020 declared its plans to lead the Canadian Digital Technology Supercluster (Supercluster) project to assist in the transformation of food growth and agricultural economics, impacting the genomics and digital technology in multiple ways.

Sequencing and analysis software, one of the product bifurcations of digital genome market, will register an appreciable growth rate through 2025, owing to the increasing efforts to upgrade software packages. High investments in life science research will favor sequencing and analyzer instrument industry.

Most hospitals in the United States deploy genomics for detecting and treating cancer. The region also houses numerous biotechnology and pharma firms that are expected to depict commendable growth in the years to come. With increasing awareness among the masses pertaining to the advantages of genomics and lowered costs of sequencing genomes, the commercialization landscape of the United States digital genome market is anticipated to witness increased transformation in the years to come.

Collaborations, acquisitions, and novel product innovations are the business growth strategies of industry giants. The corporations operating in digital genome market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences, Becton Dickinson, Sigma Aldrich, Thermo Fisher, and Perkin Elmer.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5. Digital Genome Market, By Application

5.1. market share by application, 2018 & 2025

5.2. Microbiology

5.2.1. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Biological

5.2.2.1. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Clinical

5.2.3.1. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.2.4. Industrial

5.2.4.1. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Reproductive & genetic

5.3.1. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.4. Transplantation

5.4.1. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.5. Livestock and agriculture

5.5.1. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.6. Forensics

5.6.1. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.7. Research and development

5.7.1. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Market, By End-use

6.1. market share by application, 2018 & 2025

6.2. Diagnostics & forensic labs

6.2.1. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

6.3. Academic Research institutes

6.3.1. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

6.4. Hospitals

6.4.1. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

6.5. Bio-pharmaceutical companies

6.5.1. Market size, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

