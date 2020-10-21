Digital Health Market Trends 2020: Industry Demand, Growth Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Digital health market is projected to expand tremendously across the Middle East and Africa over the coming years. In fact, the regional market is projected to reach a valuation of $16 billion by 2026. This growth is ascribed to the rising number of chronic disease patients in the region. In fact, according to Boehringer Ingelheim, chronic diseases such as asthma, occupational lung diseases, COPD, and respiratory allergies represent a major public health issue across MENA nations. Moreover, the use of digital health proves to be highly effective for the treatment of chronic diseases which should augment its demand across the region.

The digital health market is slated to gain substantial momentum over the coming years due to the increasing number of COVID-19 infections across the globe, as they are shifting consumer focus more towards virtual visits. Healthcare systems are likely to face immense pressure in order to lower the number of coronavirus cases. Healthcare services provided through video consultations can play a key role in controlling the spread of infection.

With respect to component, the digital health market is categorized into services, software, and hardware. Among these hardware component segment accounted for more than 30% of the market share in 2019 and is slated to show substantial growth over the projected time period.

Growing use of health devices like wearables, smartphones, tablets and others is the main factor leading to segmental growth. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in telecommunication, sensor manufacturing techniques, microelectronics, and data analysis, has offered new business opportunities for wearables in the overall digital health environment.

The anticipated growth of healthcare services need leaders to educate as well as empower their workforce to build digital health capacity through training and education, enabling new care models like care pathways, remote care delivery, and virtual care. This would further allow patients to manage their health and wellness by utilizing digital technologies and tools. The subsequent rise of virtual visits technology is likely to drive the digital health market as it also boosts the cost effectiveness and quality.

In terms of technology, the digital health market is categorized into mHealth, health analytics, digital health systems, and telehealthcare. Among these, the mHealth segment is estimated to exceed a valuation of $374 billion by the end of the forthcoming timeframe. mHealth is usually referred to as mobile health. mHealth is the discipline of public health and medicine that is assisted using mobile devices such as personal digital assistants, tablets, wireless infrastructure, and mobile phones. The increasing use of mobile devices across the globe is laying down the groundwork needed to impel the overall digital health market size through the analysis period.

The competitive landscape of the digital health market is inclusive of players such as Cisco Systems, Cerner Corporation, AT & T, Koninklijke Philips, McKesson Corporation, iHealth Lab, Inc., eClinicalWorks, BioTelemetry, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, and AdvancedMD among others.

