Digital Lending Platform Market Size, Share Industry Trend Report 2020 | Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., and More

The major players covered in the digital lending platform market report are Finastra, Fiserv, Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Sigma Infosolutions, FIS, Pegasystems Inc., Tavant, Abrigo, Roostify, Decimal Technologies, First American Financial Corporation, Mambu GmbH, CU Direct, Built Technologies, Inc., Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., Turnkey Lender, Ellie Mae, Inc. and DocuSign Inc., among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Analysis: Digital lending platform market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 18.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 16,930.68 million by 2027. Increasing trend of digital banking is a driving factor for the market growth.

Digital lending platform market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global digital lending platform market.

Digital Lending Platform Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Rising Demand of Digital Lending platform

In May 2020, FIS launched automated portal integrated by FIS Real-Time Lending platform which streamlines and automates the PPP loan forgiveness process for small businesses. The new portal will enhance the customer base of the company.

Global Digital Lending Platform Market, By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Model (On Premises, Cloud), Loan Amount Size (Less than US$ 7,000, US$ 7,001 to US$ 20,000, More than US$ 20,001), Subscription Type (Free, Paid), Loan Type (Automotive Loan, SME Finance Loan, Personal Loan, Home Loan, Consumer Durable, Others), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance Companies, P2P (Peer-to-Peer) Lenders, Credit Unions, Saving and Loan Associations), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

