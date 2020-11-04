Digital Money Transfer and Remittance Market Size to Witness Huge Growth by 2024

Selbyville, Delaware This Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittance report studies the industry based on one or more segments covering key players, types, applications, products, technology, end-users, and regions for historical data as well as provides forecasts for next few years.

The report on global digital money transfer and remittance market is based on extensive primary research and consists of inputs from various companies, stakeholders and industry experts along with secondary research. The report entails geographical analysis of the market space which includes regions like APAC, North America, Europe, and Rest of the world and countries like China, US, UK, Germany and Canada.

As per the report, rapid urbanization, surging working population coupled with rising income, and extensive installation of POS systems across various industries such as healthcare, retail, restaurants, ecommerce, and transportation are augmenting the growth of global digital money transfer & remittance market. Also, government initiatives aimed towards digitalization and consumer preference for digital payments are contributing to the market growth. However, rising threat of cybercrimes and unhindered existence of cash will act as restraints for the industry outlook.

The report offers insights on growth factors while enlisting market size & shares and analyses the potential. It aims to guide the decision makers in investment evaluation. Furthermore, the report identifies the emerging trends, challenges, key drivers, and opportunities prevailing in global digital money transfer and remittance market. It also unveils entry strategies followed various companies across the globe.

Based on application spectrum, the market is segmented into consumer and enterprise. Speaking of type terrain, the market is divided into domestic and international.

Key players in global digital money transfer and remittance market are PayPal Inc., Western Union Co., MoneyGram International Inc., Ria Financial Co., and Avenues Payments India Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Question & Answer: Global digital money transfer and remittance market

Question 1: What factors are driving the growth of global digital money transfer & remittance market?

Answer: Rapid urbanization, surging working population coupled with rising income, and extensive installation of POS systems across various industries such as healthcare, retail, restaurants, ecommerce, and transportation are augmenting the growth of global digital money transfer and remittance market.

Question 2: Why is worldwide digital money transfer & remittance market recording restrained growth?

Answer: Rising threat of cybercrimes and unhindered existence of cash will act as restraints for the overall industry outlook.

Question 3: Which companies formulate the competitive terrain of global digital money transfer and remittance market?

Answer: PayPal Inc., Western Union Co., MoneyGram International Inc., Ria Financial Co., and Avenues Payments India Pvt. Ltd. are the major competitors in global digital money transfer & remittance industry.

