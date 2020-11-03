Digital Oilfield Market Analysis: Leading Industry Players, Recent trends, Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Forecast To 2025

Global Digital Oilfield Market Report is a systematically conducted exhaustive study of the worldwide Digital Oilfield industry. The aim of the Global Digital Oilfield Market report is to assist novice as well as seeded players in gaining astute Global Digital Oilfield and make apt decisions based on it.

Digital Oilfield Market is set to grow over USD 39 billion by 2025.

Request Sample Copy of this report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2100686/?utm_source=illadelink&utm_medium=SHR

Key industry players operating across digital oilfield market include ABB, Halliburton, Weatherford, Schlumberger, Rockwell, Intel, General Electric, Siemens, National Oil Varco, Accenture, Schneider, Kuwait Oil Company and Infosys.

Technological advancement coupled with increasing awareness pertaining to the potential of digitalized solutions empowered with advanced analytics, cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT) will accelerate the business growth.

Ongoing promotions amongst the industry through Fourth Industrial Revolution or Industry 4.0 along with respective government measures toward enhancing the domestic technology capabilities will complement the business outlook.

Growing need for economic recovery of hydrocarbon resources along with increasing number of mature fields will propel the digital oilfield market growth. Romania and Russia are set to witness increasing deployments owing to a large number of mature oilfields across the region.

Various enhanced oil recovery methods are being actively used to boost the declining production. Innovative solutions including well testing facilities and reservoir management will allow the operators to save cost on performing expensive recovery methods.

The digital oilfield market share is set to grow on account of recovering oil prices and rising exploration and production activities. Rapid discoveries of new oilfields along with increasing rig count will enhance the industry outlook. For instance, in 2018 the U.S. rig count increased to 945 when compared to 900 in 2017.

Economic dependency on oil and gas trade and production coupled with prevailing need for transformation of business operations will propel the Middle East digital oilfield market. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia is set to drive the industry growth on account of massive investment toward digitalization.

In order to boost their oil recovery and maximize return the companies are using new technologies. Some of the key investors present across the region include Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Kuwait Oil Company. For instance, in 2019, the Kuwait Oil Company launched the phase two of the KwIF project integrating the operations with real time surveillance, modelling and field assets.

Growing need for strategically planned drilling processes along with need for high capital investments will put thrust to digital oilfield market by drilling operations. Well complexity, low oil prices and increased competition are some of the key factors leading to the adoption of new drilling technologies. It further minimizes the nonproductive time, drilling risk, enhances the work safety along with full time project support will encourage its adoption.

Ongoing industry collaborations along with rapid decline in technology cost will foster the digital oilfield market by information technology. The companies are focusing on enhancing their services and IT infrastructure along with rapid integration of business strategies and technologies will open new growth prospects.

For instance, some of the major industry collaborations include the digital partnership of Exxon Mobil and Microsoft, Shell and Microsoft and Weatherford and Intel and others.

For More Details On this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/digital-oilfield-market

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog