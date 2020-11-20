Digital Signage Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020-2025

In its latest report on Digital Signage Market provides a concise analysis on the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, that in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Digital Signage Market is expected to reach USD 32.46 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Scope of The Report: Dynamic signage or digital signage is an electronic display that broadcast data, advertises contents, and television programming. Digital signs make employment of different techs comprising LCD and LED. They are seen in both public places and private institutions such as restaurants, retail outlets, and corporate environment.

The global digital signage is divided by type into video walls, video screen, transparent LED screen, digital poster, kiosks, and others. The global digital signage is divided by component into hardware, software, and service. The global digital signage is divided by technology into LCD, LED, and projection. The global digital signage is divided by application into retail, hospitality, entertainment, stadiums & playgrounds, corporate, banking, healthcare, education, and transport. The global digital signage is divided by location into in-store and out-store. The global digital signage is divided by content category into news, weather, sports, health & wellness, and vertically oriented content. The global digital signage is divided by size into below 32 inches, 32 to 52 inches, and more than 52 inches.

Key Players in the Digital Signage Market Report

The major players included in the global digital signage market forecast are Sony Corporation, NEC Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, ViewSonic Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, iSEMC (HHSD), Volanti Displays, Planer System Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Digital Signage Market Key Segments:

By Type:

Video Walls, Video Screen, Transparent LED Screen , Digital Poster, Kiosks, Others

By Location:

In-store , Out-store

By Size:

Below 32 Inches, 32 to 52 Inches, More than 52 Inches

By Content:

News, Weather, Sports, Health & Wellness, Vertically Oriented Content

By Component:

Hardware, Software , Service

By Technology:

LCD, LED , Projection



By Application:

Retail, Hospitality, Entertainment, Stadiums & Playgrounds, Corporate, Banking, Healthcare, Education, Transport

Rising Adoption Of Cloud Computing To Power Growth In The Digital Signage Market

The distribution and creation of content with digital signage are the effective promotional tactics for the businesses, as they are capable of reaching out to a bigger audience base. This is predicted to power the acceptance of digital signage market across the hospitality and corporate sectors. Bigger screen sizes, such as more than 52-inch displays, are expected to attain popularity over the coming period. Digital displays with 4K technology deals with the increasing requirement for sharp images. Software suppliers have been aiming on new entrants by developing solutions compatible with Android OS. The emergence of IoT, paired with rising adoption of cloud computing, is predicted to allow the collection of vital marketing and operational data. Digital signage assists firms lower their long-term operational prices by lowering the employment of paper for advertising. Moreover, the addition of LED-backlit panels has led to considerable energy savings.

Digital displays fitted with 4K tech have high requirement as they provide improved sharp images for displays. Hence, the requirement for advertising content with enhanced quality and better sharpness is powering the acceptance of digital signage. The acceptance of advanced display techs is hence expected to power the market growth.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

The Digital Signage Market In Asia Pacific Is Predicted To Show The Max Development Rate In Market

The digital signage market in Asia Pacific is predicted to show the max development rate in market. Increasing developments in the field of transportation, retail, corporate, and public infrastructure are predicted to make a huge requirement for digital signage. Due to low labor cost in Asia Pacific, the overall price of implementing any digital signage system is considerably low in this area. Thus, Asia Pacific is believed to be one of the potential markets for the development of digital signage. This offers an opportunity for firms to grow and establish in Asia Pacific. Moreover, continuous rise in manufacturing facility spending by industry behemoths such as Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, and many others is powering the development of digital signage industry in the region.

By Region:

