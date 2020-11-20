Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2026 – Syntel, Hexaware Technologies, Sanco Software, 4Flow AG, SAP, Oracle, and more

The report published by Zeal Insider titled “ Global and Regional Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market- Share, Forecast Data, In-Depth Analysis, And Detailed Overview, and Forecast, 2013 – 2026 ” provides a comprehensive overview of the market findings to analyze the impact of COVID-19. Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market focuses on the impact of COVID-19 on the demand, supply, trends and changing dynamics in the industry. Reporting analysts have taken into account various changes occurring in the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market in order to provide an overview of the market status before COVID-19 and further provide forecast for the post COVID-19 situation. Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market generated $xx.xx billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $xx.xx billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of x.xx% from 2017 to 2023 (click here to know the xx.xx value).

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Syntel, Hexaware Technologies, Sanco Software, 4Flow AG, SAP, Oracle

The report provides market size for various sub-segments in the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market in US$ for a period from 2018 to 2028 with 2019 considered as the base year for analysis. Further, the report provides growth forecasts in terms of Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for a period from 2020 to 2028. Some of the qualitative analysis covered in the report includes PESTLE, value chain analysis, market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market.

The Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market research report provides a detailed competitive landscape in the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market where the companies’ product offerings and business strategies are compared. In addition, the report includes detailed company profiles for various leading companies operating in the market with information on company’s products, financial information, business strategy and recent announcement and developments made by the company. The overall competitive landscape section offers an in-depth analysis of the competition in the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market.

The report offers market values and growth forecasts for various segments across numerous key countries from various regions across the world. The overall Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market has been segmented as below:

Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Segmentation, By Product Type:

Hardware, Software, Services

Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Segmentation, By Application:

3PL, Warehouse

Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Segmentation, By Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East and Africa



Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Report: Key Focus Points

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Overview

Global Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Competitive Landscape

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Size and Forecast, by Type

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Size and Forecast, by Application

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Size and Forecast, by End-use

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Size and Forecast, by Region

The report titled “Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market” aims to provide detailed industry analysis filled with fact-based market status and actionable insights. The report would be useful to various industry experts, stakeholders, distributors, end users government and regulatory agencies, among others in the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market. With the use of such insights, readers would be able to take strategic decisions in order to ensure investment in profitable segments. The report also provides investment opportunities based on various types, applications and end-uses in key growing markets across various regions.