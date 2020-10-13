Dimmers Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis Of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook Up To 2027 | ABB, Caribe Corporation, Cree Lighting

The Dimmers Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Dimmers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The dimmers are used to reduce the illumination of light by reducing the intensity of the light output. The dimmers vary from small unit size light switches to high-power units of constructive lighting installations. The dimmers are intended to switch light production from halogen, resistive incandescent, CFLs, and LEDs. The dimmers are a part of lighting control systems, which is an intelligent network-based lighting control solution that allows centralized control of lights, which communicates among system input and output with the usage of one or more central computing devices.

Top Key Players:- ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC., ABB, Caribe Corporation, Cree Lighting, Echelon, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hubbell Incorporated, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., LSI Industries Inc, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

The potential growth of intelligent lighting systems for sustainability and well-being and government initiatives is a significant factor driving the growth of the dimmers market. However, lack of awareness regarding the dimmers among the potential end-users is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the dimmers market. Moreover, increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting, increased cost savings, growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology to design smart lighting systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the dimmers market.

The global dimmers market is segmented on the basis of type, control, connectivity, applications. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as universal, incandescent/halogen, electronic low voltage (ELV), magnetic low voltage (MLV), high wattage dimmers, others. On the basis of control, the market is segmented as single pole dimming, three-way dimming, others. On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented as wired dimmers, wireless dimmers. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial.

