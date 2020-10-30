Dino opens university campus during Bolsonaro

Without a mask, Bolsonaro (without a party) caused an agglomeration in the two cities he visited in Maranhão, São Luís and Imperatriz. In the meantime, the uninvited governor Flávio Dino (PCdoB) delivered three educational papers, a new campus at the Maranhão State University in the city of São Bento, and two schools via the Internet.

The entire President’s entourage toured cities without any protection while the President raised children and greeted the elderly. In addition, the profile of biased statements was maintained. After drinking the soda, Jesus said, typical of the state and of pink color: “I will become an ox like Maranhão”.

The declaration will go through a process. This was promised by Governor Flávio Dino, who deplored the president’s attitude and stated that Bolsonaro had “come to Maranhão with his usual lack of education and decency”. And the most serious “used public money for political propaganda”.

Bolsonaro came to Maranhão with his usual lack of education and decency. He made a funny joke with one of our traditional business brands: guaraná Jesus. Most seriously, she used public funds for political propaganda. It is being processed.

– Flávio Dino @ (@FlavioDino) October 29, 2020

Remember: Bolsonaro could be investigated for prejudice against Northeasters

Substructure at the international airport of São Luí / Blog Jorge Vieira

Despite the agglomeration, the security structure established with public funds at the São Luí International Airport overestimated the reception of the residents of Maranhão, and the play areas open to the population did not reach 50% of the usage, according to published images.

In both cities, “technical visits” were to begin with work in front of his government. In São Luís, a visit to the inauguration of 5 km of asphalt reclamation on the BR-135 at km 37 between São Luís and Bacabeira as well as an inspection of the reproduction work was planned. And in Imperatriz to the recently opened Panelódromo, a gastronomic complex.

In a speech in the capital, Bolsonaro paid tribute to the army, in particular General Augusto Heleno, who is celebrating his 73rd birthday this Thursday (29): “He has the body of a captain and the gas of a third sergeant. Thank you General Heleno for that They are our inspiration for almost everything we do, “he explained.

Read also: Flávio Dino explains the success of public education in Maranhão: “Public investment”

The historic building is an artist’s residence open to the community with cultural activities and workshops. / Re (o) cupa

In addition to the expected reception of allies, demonstrations against the visit were recorded in both cities. The historic Re (o) cupa building in the center of the capital displayed a flag questioning Fabrício Queiroz’s contributions to the president’s wife, Michele Bolsonaro. Elsewhere, posters and protests with popular people were posted on the streets.

Communication ministers Fábio Faria from the Office for Institutional Security Tarcísio de Freitas and the government secretariat Luiz Eduardo Ramos and Senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB – MA) took part in the presidential delegation, who formulated the agenda.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas