Dino says he will sue Bolsonaro for homophobia and use of

During a visit to Maranhão Bolsonaro (without a party), who is already collecting biased, xenophobic and homophobic statements, can be prosecuted by the governor himself for homophobic “jokes” against Maranhão, in addition to using the state machine to campaign politically.

In a moment of relaxation between the delegation and the supporters, with live broadcast via social networks, the President was invited to try Guaraná Jesus, a pink soda typical of the state, and said among other things: “Now I will become an ox like Maranhão ”. The statement can be heard ten minutes and thirty seconds after the live performance.

Hours later, Governor Flávio Dino announced on a social network that Bolsonaro would be the target of a lawsuit and regretted the president’s stance. “He came to Maranhão with his usual lack of education and decency”. And the most serious “used public money for political propaganda”.

Bolsonaro came to Maranhão with his usual lack of education and decency. He made a funny joke with one of our traditional business brands: guaraná Jesus. Most seriously, she used public funds for political propaganda. It is being processed.

– Flávio Dino @ (@FlavioDino) October 29, 2020

In the middle of the local elections and in the middle of a pandemic, the presidential delegation used the federal structure to go through the municipalities and rose to platforms with the presence of MPs and avowed supporters of the controversial candidates in the state.

