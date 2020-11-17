Director of the Ackermann museum: Hopes for the return of art treasures

Dresden (dpa) – The Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden (SKD) is hoping after a successful investigation in case their stolen treasures return. “Current developments in Berlin give us great hope that the raid on the historic Green Vault is about to be canceled almost a year later,” said general manager Marion Ackermann on Tuesday in Dresden. “Of course we hope that the jewelry sets will be found and that they will soon be able to return to their original location.” After the “terrible events”, according to Ackermann, extensive measures were taken to minimize the risks in collaboration with experts. This could ensure that “something like this can never happen again in the future”.

In one of the most spectacular raids of recent decades, on November 25, 2019, strangers stole jewels made of diamonds and brilliant-cut diamonds of barely measurable value from the famous baroque treasure museum Historisches Grünes Gewölbe.