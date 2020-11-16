Dirk Löschner: Meuer Director of the Plauen-Zwickau Theater

Zwickau / Plauen (dpa / sn) – The Plauen-Zwickau theater will have a new general manager next summer. The theater’s supervisory board has elected Dirk Löschner for five seasons starting August 2022, a theater spokesperson announced Monday. Löschner, who outlasted 41 competitors, is currently the director and managing director of Theater Vorpommern GmbH. Löscher, born in Berlin in 1966, succeeds Roland May, who renewed his contract again until August 2022.