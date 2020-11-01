Dirty vehicles fail today because of the inspection – economy

As of today, any soiling of the vehicle will result in a mandatory regular inspection. The new rules are part of a series of legislative changes resulting from the implementation of a European directive.

“If the cleaning conditions affect the observations during the inspection, the vehicle must be rejected,” says the Institute for Mobility and Transport in a regulation published in Diário da República in July. But the new requirements don’t stop there.

Another novelty is the inspection of the number of vehicle kilometers between two inspections to detect tampering in the odometer of the cars used for sale.