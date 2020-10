Discover the EuroMillions winning key for this Friday and find out if you have won 17 million euros – Society

The winner of the Euromillions 087/2020 competition drawn this Friday consists of:

Numbers: 12, 16, 20, 21, 28

Stars: 3 and 9 In the game, the first prize of this competition is 17 million euros, according to the games department of Santa Casa da Misericórdia.

Note: This information does not exempt you from consulting the official result lists.