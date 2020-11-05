Discover the five new features in the eleven of Sp. Braga and Leicester – Sport

The eleven are already known for the game between Sp. Braga and Leicester, which starts at 8pm. The Minho presented five novelties in the team compared to the league game with Famalicão.

The novelties are David Carmo, Raúl Silva, João Novais, André Horta and Abel Ruiz to the detriment of Sequeira, Tormena, André Castro, Gaitán and Iuri Medeiros.

Here are the eleven from Sp.Braga: Matheus, Esgaio, Bruno Viana, David Carmo, Raúl Silva, Al Musrati, João Novais, André Horta, Galeno, Abel Ruiz and Paulinho.

Leicester presents itself without the company’s star, Vardy, who starts the game on the bench. The eleven of the “foxes” are as follows: Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Fuchs, Albrighton, Tielemans, Choudhury, Thomas, Cengiz Under, Maddison and Iheanacho.