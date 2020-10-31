Discover the list of 121 partially limited communities – Executive Digest

The Prime Minister announced restrictive measures in 121 districts to stop the spread of Covid-19. In these counties, where more than 240 infections per 100,000 inhabitants are registered, new regulations will apply from November 4th. Knowledge:

The duty to stay at home and citizens should refrain from circulating in public squares and streets, as well as in spaces and private streets similar to public roads, with the exception of the previously authorized journeys that are added to journeys for activities performed in day care to visit users in residential structures for the elderly, integrated continuous care units of the National Integrated Care Network or other responses for the elderly, as well as trips to post offices and post offices, banking agencies and travel agents. Insurance broker or insurance company and the travel required to leave mainland Portugal; As a rule, all retail and service businesses as well as commercial operations close until 10:00 p.m. The restaurants are closed until 10:30 p.m. It is envisaged that the mayor of the competent territorial council can, subject to a positive opinion from the local health authority and the security forces, set a closing time below the specified maximum limit. The ban on holding celebrations and other events with more than five people if they do not belong to the same household; The ban on holding fairs and riot markets, the possibility of holding religious ceremonies according to the rules of the Directorate-General for Health; The obligation to take over the teleworking system, regardless of the employment relationship, whenever the functions in question permit, unless the employee is prevented from doing so; The exceptional and temporary job restructuring system (included in DL 79-A / 2020) applies to companies with jobs with 50 or more employees in all the municipalities covered by the new measures (currently this system applied to the Lisbon and Porto agglomerations).

Every 15 days the Council of Ministers will review this list, hoping to remove some and fear to add others.

Which councils are affected?

Alcácer do Sal,

Alcochete,

Alenquer,

Beliefs,

Alijó,

Almada,

Amateur,

Warranty,

Love,

Arouca,

Arruda dos Vinhos,

Aveiro,

Backgrounds,

Baião,

Barcelos,

Barreiro,

Battle,

Beja,

Belmonte,

Benavente,

Borba,

Braga,

Braganza,

Basto headboards,

Cadaval,

Go,

Carton,

Cascais,

White lock,

Castle of Paiva,

Celorico de Basto,

Illustration,

Key,

Cinfães,

Constance,

Covilha,

Mandrel,

Esposende,

Estremoz,

Fafe,

Figueira da Foz,

Algodres stoves,

Fundão,

Gondomar,

Guard,

Guimaraes,

Idanha-a-Nova,

Lisbon,

Loures,

Macedo de Cavaleiros,

Mafra,

Maya,

Marco de Canaveses,

Matosinhos,

Mesão Frio,

See everything

Moimenta da Beira,

See everything

Mondim de Basto,

Montijo,

Murça,

Odivelas,

Oeiras,

Oliveira de Azeméis,

Oliveira de Frades,

Ovary,

Palm tree,

Paredes de Coura,

See everything

With one foot in the grave

Penafiel,

Peso da Régua,

Pinhel,

Lima Bridge,

Port,

Povoa de Varzim,

Póvoa do Lanhoso,

Square,

Ribeira da Pena,

Rio Grande,

Sabrosa,

Santa Comba Dão,

Santa Maria da Feira,

Santa Marta de Penaguião,

Santarém,

Santo Tirso,

São Brás de Alportel,

São João da Madeira,

São João da Pesqueira,

Sardoal,

Seixal,

Sesimbra,

Setubal,

Sever do Vouga,

Sine,

Sintra,

Sobral de Monte Agraço,

Table,

Tondela,

See everything

Trophy,

Vale da Cambra,

Valença,

Valongo,

Viana do Alentejo,

Viana do Castelo,

Vila do Conde,

Vila Flor,

Vila Franca de Xira,

Vila Nova de Cerveira,

Vila Nova de Famalicao,

Vila Nova de Gaia,

Vila Pouca de Aguiar,

Real village,

Vila Velha de Ródão,

Green Ville,

Vila Viçosa,

Neighbor.