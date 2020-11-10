Disposable Thermometer Market to accrue appreciable gains by 2026

Disposable Thermometer Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The rapid growth pace of global disposable thermometer market is rather evident from Tempagenix’s (a Dayton startup company) prolifically rising business share in the disposable thermometers market. According to the reliable sources, the company has recorded a remuneration of USD 3 million as of April 2, 2020, given the massive demand for disposable thermometers amidst the expanding coronavirus scare. It is pivotal to mention that the company’s Temp-n-toss has acquired the coveted FDA stamp for use across various healthcare settings.

Not only this, the profitable growth curve of this market can also be attributed to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, flu, and other chronic illnesses. Additionally, the demand spurt of disposable thermometers is accounted to rising burden of sedentary lifestyle disorders and introduction of cost effective and innovative thermometers.

Massively driven by the burgeoning incidences of COVID-19 and their use for detection of symptoms pertaining to the flu, the global disposable thermometer market is predicted to exceed a valuation of USD 312 million by 2026, while increasing at a CAGR of 6.6 per cent through 2026. According to the statistics rolled out by Worldometer, over more than 10 lakh patients, constituting nearly 95 per cent of the overall population, are currently suffering from mild symptoms of COVID-19 like cold, cough, and fever. However, the feasibility of substitutes and measurement error linked with these types of thermometers might subside the elevating graph of disposable thermometer market size.

The worldwide disposable thermometer industry is divided on the basis of type, target areas, end user industries, regional demographics, and competitive landscape. In terms of the type segmentation, the market is sub-divided into digital, strip, and mercury thermometers. Of these, the strip thermometers segment seized a considerable revenue share in 2019 and is further estimated to depict a CAGR of 7.9 per cent over the foreseeable period.

These thermometers are heat sensitive liquid crystals arranged and placed on a plastic strip that can potentially change color to indicate different temperatures, announcing use across the home and clinical settings. In fact, considering the current grim situation, strip thermometers are massively being used for measuring body temperature of infants.

Disposable thermometer market from rectal applications are expected to perform exceptionally well in the upcoming years. For the records, rectal application segment accounted for an overall market share of 23 per cent in 2019. This segmental growth can aptly be attributed to the accurate readings and the fact that it prevents patients from exposure to certain infections. Besides, it has been observed that medical professionals higher prefer rectum for the analysis of body temperature of children.

Diagnostic centers have been extensively making use of disposable thermometers, allowing them to emerge as a remunerative vertical across the end use segment of disposable thermometer market. As per estimates, the sector is projected to exhibit a growth rate of 6.9 per cent over 2020-2026. This growth can be ascribed to mounting incidence of target diseases lined with the growing utilization of disposable thermometers.

In terms of the geographical analysis, Asia Pacific has been touted to stand tall in the regional hierarchy of disposable thermometer realm, perhaps due to the increased adoption of these devices, given the increasing economic affluence of consumers across the region. Further, the presence of umpteen small and domestic market players in chief countries like India and China would bolster the APAC disposable thermometer industry in the ensuing years.

Some of the prominent industry players partaking in the disposable thermometer market include 3M, LCR Hallcrest, Tempagenix LLC, Hopkins Medical Products, and multiple others. According to numerous reports, LCR Hallcrest and 3M have been emerged as dominant companies across the disposable thermometer industry due to the increased adoption of these devices in European and North America regions.

In line with this, the aforementioned companies have been focusing in developing novel strategies and initiatives including business expansion, product launches, and collaboration, to sustain their presence in the market.

