District Cooling Market Share 2020 | Global Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2026

The Nordic countries lead the development of DC systems across the Europe with respect to the installation of systems irrespective of low population and colder climate when compared to other parts of the region. The key reason behind the increasing demand is the rising infrastructural spending and the growing residential and service sectors. Over the years, the European district cooling market has been growing at a stagnant rate between 1% to 3% with very few significant developments being taken place. The ongoing R&D activities and stringent regulatory framework for carbon emissions, it can be expected that the industry effectively will grow across the region. Furthermore, a paradigm shift toward sustainable energy solutions owing to the economic and environmental benefits will provide opportunities for business expansion.

District Cooling Market in 2019, exceeded USD 150 Billion and is anticipated to represent an annual installation of 300 PJ by 2026. Ongoing adoption of smart and sustainable technologies coupled with increasing government initiatives pertaining to carbon emissions will foster the district cooling market.

The increasing floor space across colleges/universities, office and government buildings to provide sustainable cooling solutions and to meet the high refrigeration demands has significantly strengthened the adoption of DC systems across commercial applications. In addition, ongoing infrastructure expansion projects across the U.S., China, Sweden, Japan and Saudi Arabia will boost the industry growth.

Accelerating demand for space cooling along with stringent regulatory norms toward emission reduction will foster the industry growth. Growing penetration of renewable energy technologies in primary energy consumption coupled with ongoing adoption of sustainable energy technologies will propel the business outlook. In addition, changing climatic conditions across Central Europe, South Asian nations and Middle East region has also favored the product adoption.

Some major findings of the district cooling market report include:

– Demand for sustainable energy cooling technologies is growing on account of exponential increase in cooling consumption.

– Stringent energy efficiency norms & regulations to reduce emissions is anticipated to drive the industry growth.

– Accelerating investments toward clean energy technology

– Leading players in the district cooling market includes Ramboll, Danfoss, Vattenfall, Veolia, Fortum and Engie

– Industry players are focusing toward extensive research & development activities and numerous initiatives to augment their industry presence.

– Regulatory authorities are aiming toward emission reductions and energy efficiency which has led to a significant increase in the DC installation.

Favorable government policies, rapid urbanization, and increasing investments in the development of residential establishments have significantly enhanced the Asia Pacific district cooling market share. China with a high concentration across the Southern region has a substantial district cooling capacity with its total sales increased rapidly in the past 10 years. The rapid economic growth along with the growing cooling demand across the nations is anticipated to pave a favorable business scenario for the industry players.

Furthermore, increasing investments pertaining to the development of sustainable and efficient infrastructure coupled with regulatory framework pertaining to sustainable building codes & standards will complement the business outlook.

The heat pump technology will significantly grow on account of its effective ability to produce heat, electricity and cooling simultaneously. In addition, adoption of large-scale product primarily across the developed nations owing to strict energy efficiency protocols will enhance the business outlook. Furthermore, the ongoing integration of sustainable technology mix coupled with favorable government policies and directives to reduce emissions will stimulate the technology adoption.

