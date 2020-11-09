District Heating & Cooling Market by Global Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast To 2024

Commercial district heating & cooling market is anticipated to witness substantial gains on account of growing adoption of sustainable building protocols imposed by the regulatory bodies. Thus, increasing investments toward building new establishments will foster the product demand.

In addition, technological advancements in the combined heat and power (CHP) systems to enhance energy sustainability and reduce heat losses will further augment the commercial district heating & cooling market share.

Stringent environmental norms owing to increasing GHG emissions complemented by growing adoption of sustainable solutions are driving district heating & cooling market size. Growing awareness about the health hazards caused by deteriorating air quality is expected to provide long term support for district heating & cooling market outlook. Several economies are planning for strictly regulating the release of hazardous pollutants, which will in turn fuel the market trends. For instance, according to the Clean Air Act, U.S. EPA controls the release of hazardous pollutants such CO2, NOX and SO2.

The regions affected by global warming are anticipated to encourage the product adoption further fostering district heating & cooling industry share. The supportive climatic conditions created by global warming has been resulting in the increase of surface temperature across several regions of the globe, which may fuel the product demand over the forecast timeframe. For instance, the Middle East has been experiencing sharp rise in temperatures owing to the prevailing issue of global warming. Global district heating & cooling market is very likely to accumulate over USD 400 billion by 2024.

Furthermore, the growing investments toward the development of residential and commercial establishments across both the developed and emerging economies will propel district heating & cooling market growth. The product benefits such as lower thermal losses, flexible fuel options, higher operational efficiency coupled with the ongoing R&Ds to enhance product aspects are projected to stimulate the district heating & cooling industry trends over 2019-2025.

Robust growth of Chinese economy is majorly influenced by the ongoing proliferation of industrial sector. Surging number of manufacturing units has led to rising demand for thermal energy in the region. In addition, escalating urbanization in the presence of rising per capita income has been fueling the product penetration across the residential sector.

Growing investments towards modernizing or upgrading the existing sustainable heating infrastructure will positively support the regional industry outlook. For instance, in 2016, the World Bank approved a loan of USD 100 million for refurbishment of sustainable heating infrastructure across the province of Hebai. Rapid urbanization complemented by robust industrialization will augment China district heating & cooling market share over the forecast timeline.

Solar district heating & cooling solutions offer unmatched benefits of easy installation, low operation cost along with better environmental performance and financial feasibility, which are likely to accelerate the solar district heating & cooling market trends. The European Commission proposes to deploy SDH systems across Germany, Denmark, Czech Republic, and Italy; for which it further aims to increase the capacity by adding approx. 8 GW by 2020.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Market definitions

1.3 Market estimation and forecast parameters

1.4 Data Sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 District heating & cooling 3600 synopsis, 2013 – 2024

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Energy source trends

2.1.3 Application trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 District Heating & Cooling Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2013 – 2024

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 District Heating

3.3.1.1 Scenario I

3.3.1.2 Scenario II

3.3.1.3 Scenario III

3.3.2 District cooling

3.3.3 Vendor matrix

3.4 Innovation & sustainability

3.4.1 Veolia

3.4.2 Siemens

3.4.3 Qatar Cool

3.4.4 Engie

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.1.1 U.S. Acts

3.5.1.2 U.S Federal agencies

3.5.1.3 Industry and non-governmental organizations

3.5.1.4 Federal Energy Management Program

3.5.1.5 New California Building Efficiency Standards

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.2.1 Energy Efficiency Plan, 2011

3.5.2.2 UK

3.5.2.3 Germany

3.5.2.4 German Energy Saving Ordinance (EnEV)

3.5.3 France

3.5.3.1 Energy Transition Act, 2015

3.5.3.2 DH zoning rule

3.5.4 Sweden

3.5.4.1 Energy taxation, subsidies, and fees

3.5.5 Finland

3.5.5.1 National energy policy

3.5.5.2 Building regulations

3.5.6 Norway

3.5.6.1 Net energy requirement for Buildings

3.5.7 China

3.5.7.1 China building energy codes

3.5.7.2 China’s HSWW standard

3.5.8 Singapore

3.5.8.1 District Cooling Act 2002

3.5.8.2 District cooling services supply code

3.5.9 Oman

3.5.10 Qatar

3.5.10.1 Low-voltage Electricity & Water Installations Regulations

3.5.10.1.1 District Cooling Design and Water Management Code 2016

3.5.11 United Arab Emirates (UAE)

3.5.11.1 Abu Dhabi

3.5.12 Saudi Arabia

3.6 Customer requirement

3.7 Customer group requirement

3.7.1 Residential & Commercial

3.7.2 Industrial

3.8 Entry Barriers

3.9 Price trend analysis, by region

3.9.1 District heating

3.9.2 District Cooling

3.10 Cost structure analysis

3.10.1 Levelized costs of district heating & cooling vs decentralized production

3.10.2 Network costs for district heating & cooling

3.10.3 Comparative costs of district heating & cooling sources

3.11 Global & regional heat statistics, 2010 – 2015, TJ

3.12 Heat generation stats from RE sources across key countries, 2010-2015

3.13 Share of renewable energy in heating, 2015-2016

3.14 Geothermal DH capacity installed in Europe per country, 2013-2014 (MWh)

3.15 Installed district heating & cooling capacity in key countries, GWth

3.15.1 District Heating

3.15.2 District Cooling

3.16 Development of future district heating & cooling solutions

3.16.1 INDIGO

3.16.2 FLEXYNETS

3.16.3 E2District

3.16.4 InDeal

3.16.5 H-DisNet (H-DisNet Hybrid Thermo-Chemical District Networks)

3.17 Case study analysis – Integrated DHC system in Stockholm

3.17.1 Project Overview

3.17.2 Key facts & figures

3.17.3 Customer Segmentation

3.17.4 Urban development & expansion of DHC

3.17.5 Policies & incentives supporting the DHC

3.18 Technical and operational parameters of district heating cooling systems

3.18.1 District heating

3.18.2 District cooling

3.19 Industry impact forces

3.19.1 Growth drivers

3.19.1.1 North America

3.19.1.1.1 Stringent regulations toward emissions

3.19.1.1.2 Favourable government policies towards renewable including CHP

3.19.1.2 Europe

3.19.1.2.1 Growing norms toward zero emission buildings

3.19.1.2.2 Growing focus toward the adoption of sustainable energy

3.19.1.2.3 Extreme climatic conditions

3.19.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.19.1.3.1 Rapid urbanization and industrialization

3.19.1.3.2 Regulations toward sustainable energy

3.19.1.4 Middle East

3.19.1.4.1 Rising infrastructural spending

3.19.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.19.2.1 High capital cost

3.19.2.2 Volatile Prices

3.20 Growth potential analysis

3.21 Porter’s Analysis

3.22 Competitive landscape, 2017

3.22.1 Strategy dashboard

3.22.1.1 Engie

3.22.1.2 Veolia

3.22.1.3 DC Pro Engineering

3.22.1.4 Siemens

3.22.1.5 Emirates District Cooling LLC (EMICOOL)

3.22.1.6 Helen Oy

3.22.1.7 Statkraft AS

3.22.1.8 Ramboll Group A/S

3.22.1.9 STEAG GmbH

3.23 Competitive benchmarking

3.24 Degree of competition

3.24.1 District Heating

3.24.1.1 North America

3.24.1.2 Europe

3.24.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.24.2 District Cooling

3.24.2.1 North America

3.24.2.2 Europe

3.24.2.3 Asia Pacific

3.24.2.4 Middle East

3.25 PESTEL analysis

