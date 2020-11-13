DNS Firewall Industry Size 2019, Market Opportunities, Share Analysis up to 2026

DNS Firewall Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the DNS Firewall Industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the DNS Firewall Market. DNS Firewall Market Report covers the companies’ data, including Growth potential analysis, Executive Summary, Data sources, Industry segmentation, Porter’s analysis, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis, Industry pitfall and challenges, Industry impact forces, Competitive landscape

Global DNS Firewall Market to reach USD 242.4 million by 2025. Global DNS Firewall Market valued approximately USD 71.1 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.6% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The extreme vulnerability of DNS to malware and Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) intrusions is one of the factors expected to drive the market.

Cisco, Infoblox, VeriSign, BlueCat, Nominum, Cloudflare, SWITCH, eSentire, EfficientIP, EonScope, F5 Networks, ThreatSTOP, Constellix, Verigio Communications.

The objective of DNS Firewall market is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The report on DNS Firewall market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

