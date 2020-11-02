Do you have bad notes? Know what to do to get a refund – Executive Digest

A refund is only possible if:

The notes are real; and in the case of euro banknotes, if it is possible to fill at least half of the banknote. In the case of shield banknotes, it is possible to restore at least 75% of the banknote.

Banknotes that have been intentionally maimed or damaged are also non-refundable.

What should I do to get a refund?

If you have damaged banknotes, contact one of the public tills of the Banco de Portugal in Lisbon, the branch in Porto, the branch of the Banco de Portugal in Braga, Viseu, Coimbra, Évora and Faro or the Madeira or regional delegations Azores and start evaluating your notes.

You will be asked to identify yourself and submit the notes for recovery. In return, you will receive a discharge document from the Banco de Portugal.

Alternatively, you can send it to the Banco de Portugal by registered mail. To do this, you will need two envelopes:

The first envelope must contain the damaged banknote and be sealed with the note on the outside “Contains cash” and a breakdown of the subsequent banknotes. The second envelope in which the first envelope is to be placed must be sent to the following address via a “special service with declared value”:

Portugal’s bank

Office 81

2584-908 Uploaded

You must identify yourself (citizen card or passport, address, telephone contact and e-mail) and provide the data required for the transfer.

What happens next

The fragments of the banknotes delivered to the Banco de Portugal are sent to the banknote grading service that operates in the Carregado complex.

The service uses techniques to reconstitute the fragments of banknotes and verify their authenticity, which can be used to determine the amount to be returned to their owners.

This amount will be credited to the accounts of the owners if the IBAN has been communicated to the bank. If not notified, the owners will be informed that they will have to contact a treasury of the Banco de Portugal to obtain their equivalent. Fragments of banknotes that have not been recovered will also be returned.

Do you know the numbers for 2019

The bank rated 37,455 damaged or mutilated banknotes, including 36,688 euros and 767 escudos. The amount charged for the payment was 1.3 million euros, which is 99% of that amount in euro banknotes.

Do you know real situations

There are many cases that the Banco de Portugal faces in the grade assessment service. Most commonly, banknotes that have been damaged or buried by fire, moisture, rodents, mold, are usually packaged in boxes of food or in recycled plastics. We have also received degraded grades from a red wine container and even degraded grades from salt water.

The most dramatic situation, however, was undoubtedly that of the 2017 fires. This year the bank assessed 38,000 banknotes (equivalent to 1.4 million euros), of which 4,000 (equivalent to 112,000 euros) were from fires.