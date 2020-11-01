Do you need to fill up the car tank? Wait for tomorrow – Executive Digest

Do you need to top up? Wait for Monday. After this week’s declines, fuel prices in Portugal are falling again, reflecting the average gasoline and diesel prices in international markets.

According to a sector source contacted by Executive Digest, “Gasoline may drop as much as two cents per liter next week. Diesel, on the other hand, should be up to 1.5 cents per liter cheaper, ”says the same source.

The departures will be felt both at the pumps at the main filling stations and at the hypermarket stations, where “the falls for diesel are EUR 0.0138 per liter and for gasoline EUR 0.0156 per liter,” added another source.

According to the Directorate-General for Energy and Geology, the average price for a liter of gasoline in Portugal is currently 1,444 euros, while diesel is worth 1,261 euros. However, the prices at gas stations may vary as the price set on the network also takes into account the level of competition, supply and demand in each market, as well as the level of fixed costs for each station.

The latest bulletin of the European Commission shows that Portugal ranks sixth among the 27 countries in the European Union with the most expensive fuels – 13 cents above the European average and 23 cents more expensive than Spain.

The price difference between Portugal and Spain results from the tax burden, as the price of gasoline in Portuguese countries is cheaper without taxes. Without taxes, every liter of petrol would cost 95 in Portugal 46 cents, that is, it would be cheaper than 48 cents in Spain.

The most economical

Petrol (s):

– São Brás de Alportel energy network – € 1,149

– Intermarché de Vilar Formoso – € 1,219

– Vila Real de Santo António Intermarché – € 1,249

– Vila Nova de Cacela energy network – € 1,249

– Monte Gordo Energy Network – € 1,249

Diesel (s):

– Intermarché de Vilar Formoso – € 1,049

– Vila Real de Santo António Intermarché – € 1,049

– Vila Nova de Cacela energy network – € 1,049

– Monte Gordo Energy Network – € 1,049

– E. Leclerc de Portalegre – € 1,059