Do You Really Know How To Avoid Oily Hair? – wellness

The hectic pace of our day makes each of us adapt to the routine of washing our hair, and sometimes we wash it too often, maybe every day. Because who doesn’t like the feeling of washed hair?

According to the conclusions of the recent Pantene and Schwarzkopf studies on hair, the problem is not how often we wash it, but how we do it. There is a problem when we wash it every day with shampoos that are not suitable for us.

The process of greasy hair is natural because there are sebum glands in the roots that secrete an oily substance called sebum (which is beneficial!) And that is what makes the hair healthy. However, cases of extremely oily hair that can cause hair loss and dandruff can be hereditary, caused by bad eating habits, medication, or simply poor hair care. There are other factors that can contribute to oily hair, such as: B. Stressful situations or even weather conditions.

That said, here’s some advice:

It is important to use suitable products. For this reason, the use of special care products helps to restore the balance in oil production. Products with algae, rosemary, nettles, chamomile or sage soothe the scalp.

If you have oily hair, any product that helps replenish protein and contains lipids such as oils or silicones is not for you as it will only make the situation worse.

When choosing a shampoo, try a transparent one (the more natural the better) and avoid creamy shampoos. And when you use it, you make a lot of lather on the scalp because that’s where you should concentrate most of the wash. (If you can wash it in the morning it is ideal because the sebum glands are more active at night.)

When the hair is oily, the scalp becomes more sensitive. So when you wash the water, it shouldn’t be too hot. If you need to use a dryer, use the less hot setting so the scalp is no longer irritated. Also, avoid tight braids or hats, they will also cause irritation.

Try not to play around with your hair too often as oil from your hands can easily transfer to your hair and is also near your face. If you have a tendency to have oily skin, having it near your face leads to transmission of oils.

However, if you have a more severe case of fatness, it is better to consult a dermatologist.