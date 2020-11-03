Do you receive pensions, allowances or allowances? See what the payday is – Executive Digest

The dates for the payment of social benefits and pensions have already been published. In order to provide better service to citizens, social security has a fixed monthly deadline for the payment of social and family benefits, which allows better planning and protection for the beneficiaries as long as they know exactly on which day they will receive the allowance .

Find out the payday

November 2020 Installment payment Means of payment Bank transfer Postal order Family benefits November 16 From November 16 Social insertion income November 23 From November 23 Solidarity surcharge for the elderly (1) November 9 November 9 1st payment

Unemployment / illness / parenthood

November 16 From November 16, 2nd payment

Unemployment / illness / parenthood

November 27th From November 27th Social benefits for inclusion November 9th From November 9th Social action November 23rd From November 23rd Occupational disease: pensions and allowances November 2nd from December 2nd pensioners December 9th The vouchers will be available from November 4th issued in alphabetical order

1) Paid with the pension.

Note: If day 8 coincides with Saturday, Sunday or a public holiday, the pension will be credited on the following business day.