Dog dies after being raped and stabbed 30 times by a group of men – World

Dog dies after being raped and stabbed 30 times by a group of men

A female dog died in Bogotá, Colombia after being raped, assaulted with extreme violence and stabbed 30 times by a group of men. The case sparked outrage worldwide after being reported by a local animal welfare association trying to save the animal.

The dog was found bleeding, deeply weakened, but still alive. On that day, November 1st, the association’s volunteers, including a veterinarian, recorded a video showing the animal moving with great difficulty. They rolled him up in a bag and took him to the vet.

Liliana Guerrero, a veterinarian who tried to treat the dog, said the animal had “multiple knife wounds and signs of sexual abuse”. “Because she resisted, they killed her. They destroyed her genitals, stabbed her 30 times and caused other superficial injuries. She was in agony,” says the vet.

The volunteer also explains that the animal reacted to avoid the attack because she recently had dogs that she would protect.

The local authorities have not yet opened an investigation into the case.