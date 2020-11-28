Donation target for Humboldt Forum façade achieved

The reconstruction of the facade of the Berlin City Palace was bound to sufficient donations. But the goal was achieved.

Berlin (dpa) – The facade of the Berlin City Palace, largely rebuilt on the basis of a historical model, has been part of the highly controversial part of the new Humboldt Forum since its first planning. The realization was linked to sufficient donations.

Now the goal has been achieved. “The donation pledge has been kept,” the Humboldt Forum Foundation announced in Berlin on Saturday. For the construction of the project’s Baroque exterior facade, which has now cost 677 million euros, 105 million euros were donated.

This was “mainly and largely thanks to the tireless efforts of Wilhelm von Boddien, the manager of the Friends of the Berlin Palace,” he said. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier thanked for the “generous gifts”.

After several stages of opening, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation and two of its museums, the State of Berlin and the Humboldt University, will use the huge cultural and exhibition center in the heart of Berlin from the end of 2021. Exhibits from Asia will be on display. , Africa, America and Oceania and objects on the history of Berlin.

The donated part also includes the reconstruction of the dome and the cross on the building according to the projects of the Italian architect Franco Stella. A biblical saying that can be seen from afar requires the submission of all people to Christianity.

Three sides of the donated facade are a reconstruction of the former Hohenzollern city palace which was destroyed in 1950. During the period of their rule the German Empire became a colonial power, from 1884 to 1915 also in what is now Namibia. There, the riots of ethnic groups against German orders were brutally suppressed. According to historians, about 65,000 of the 80,000 Herero and at least 10,000 of the 20,000 Nama were killed.

In this context, there is already a controversial discussion on the colonial past of exhibitions. According to its own statements, the Humboldt Forum intends to take a proactive approach.