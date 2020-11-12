Doors Market to 2026 – Growth Factors, Key Regions and Application Forecast

With respect to the application segment, the global doors market is slated to witness heavy growth on account of rising deployment in the residential sector. In fact, deployment of doors in the residential applications segment is projected to surpass $65 billion over the forecast time period owing to the rapidly increasing population across the world.

The sliding doors market is set to foresee tremendous installations through the forthcoming timeframe owing to the beneficial features they offer over conventional doors. In fact, the sliding doors segment is anticipated to account for an industry share of over 25% through the analysis period.

The global doors market is likely to surpass $165 billion valuation through the forecast timespan.

With increasing population paving the way for growth in construction activities across the world, the global doors market size is set to expand substantially over the coming years. The proliferation of urbanization and improving lifestyles across the emerging economies would further escalate the product demand through 2026. Growing demand for improved infrastructure across the would also play a major role in the growth of market size over the projected timeframe.

With the growing population, introduction of favorable regulatory reforms and the availability of numerous government subsidies, to build and expand the residential construction sector, would further proliferate the deployment of doors in the residential sector. Additionally, growing building renovation and repair activities would further play a crucial role in expanding the overall market share over the coming years.

Sliding doors facilitate some exceptional features such as airtight and soundproof insulation depending on the user’s demands. In addition, these doors also offer attractive aesthetics for the housing sector, which is another factor responsible for the projected growth of these doors in the new residential constructions in the near future, thereby augmenting the overall door market size.

On the regional forefront, the rapidly increasing real estate sector is set to provide massive growth opportunities for Asia Pacific doors market. Growing infrastructure activities in the region would further complement the doors market size.

In addition, the increasing population and growing urbanization in the region would be further responsible for growth in the number of residential and non-residential buildings, which would further provide a growth impetus to the regional doors market. In fact, the overall Asia Pacific would likely have an urbanization rate of approximately 50% through 2026, which would further augment the market share over the forecast timespan.

All in all, growing construction activities, increasing population, and the subsequent surge in urbanization and growth of the residential sector is set to drive the demand for global doors market outlooking coming years. The competitive landscape of the global doors market is inclusive of players such as Pella Corporation, YKK Corporation, Lixil Group Corporation, and Andersen Corporation among others.

